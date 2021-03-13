The Stock of Enphase Energy (ENPH) Falls as the Market Rises: Know Factors and More

(ENPH) closed the most recent trading session at $105.95, a -0.79% change from the ending of the previous trading day. This move is behind the 0.9% daily rise of the S&P 500. In the meantime, the technology-dominated Nasdaq witnessed a 1.22% boost, while the Dow saw a 0.81% increase.

Over the previous month, the solar technology company’s shares have lost 4.72% of their value, falling short of the 5.22% rise in the Oils-Energy sector and the 3.15% gain in the S&P 500. Investors will be interested in Enphase Energy following the earnings announcement. Enphase Energy is expected to post $0.77 per share on that day, a 24.51% year-over-year fall in earnings. According to the most recent average estimate, the revenue is expected to be $393.77 million, a 28.55% drop from last year’s quarter.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimates, experts anticipate $1.41 billion in sales and $2.54 per share for the entire year. These figures would represent changes of -42.4% and -38.66% compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take notice of any recent adjustments to Enphase Energy’s analyst estimates. These recent changes typically reflect the shifting nature of short-term business trends. Positive changes in estimates, therefore, indicate analyst confidence about the company’s operations and financial performance. According to empirical studies, these estimated changes are directly related to future stock price performance. We’ve created the Zacks Rank, a special algorithm that considers these estimate fluctuations and provides a helpful rating system to take advantage of this.

According to external audits, the Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong purchase) to #5 (Strong provide), has a remarkable track record of outperforming expectations. Since 1988, companies at the top of the list have produced an average yearly return of +25%. The Zacks Consensus EPS projection has dropped by 0.37% in the past 30 days. At the moment, Enphase Energy has a #3 (Hold) Zacks Rank. Enphase Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.12 based on its value. This suggests a premium compared to its industry’s Forward P/E of 13.71.

Additionally, investors should be aware that ENPH now has a PEG ratio o.66. The PEG ratio is a statistic employed similarly to the well-known P/E ratio. Still, it also accounts for the stock’s predicted earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the solar business was 1.81 as of yesterday’s trade end. The Oils-Energy sector includes the solar business. With a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this sector is in the worst 41% of all 250+ industries.

Based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual businesses in each category, the Zacks Industry Rank is arranged from best to worst. According to our analysis, the top 50% of evaluated industries perform two times better than the bottom half. Throughout the upcoming trading sessions, utilize Zacks.com to monitor these stock-influencing dates.