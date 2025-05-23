Share Market Update – Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025

Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025:- Thermax Ltd is a trusted Indian company that provides clean energy and environment-friendly solutions for industries. Founded in 1966 and based in Pune, the company designs and builds systems like boilers, cooling solutions, water treatment plants, and pollution control equipment. It also works in renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power. Thermax helps factories and businesses save energy and reduce emissions, supporting a greener future. Thermax Ltd Share Price on NSE as of 23 May 2025 is 3,595.00 INR.

Thermax Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 3,560.00

High: 3,631.30

Low: 3,529.00

Mkt cap: 40.49KCr

P/E ratio: 63.84

Div yield: 0.39%

52-wk high: 5,839.95

52-wk low: 2,950.05

Thermax Ltd Share Price Chart

Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Thermax Ltd Share Price Target Years Thermax Ltd Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 January – Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 February – Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 March – Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 April – Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3700 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4000 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4300 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4600 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4900 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 October ₹5200 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 November ₹5500 Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5840

Thermax Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.98%

FII: 15.86%

DII: 12.25%

Public: 9.91%

Key Factors Affecting Thermax Ltd Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Thermax Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

Strong Financial Performance

Thermax has demonstrated robust financial growth, with its consolidated operating revenue increasing by 12% year-over-year to ₹3,085 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported a 13% rise in standalone operating revenue during the same period, highlighting its consistent performance across various business segments. Expansion in Green Energy Solutions

Thermax is actively investing in sustainable energy solutions, including the commissioning of wind turbine generators and solar projects. These initiatives align with global trends towards renewable energy and position the company to capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly technologies. Strategic Acquisitions and Diversification

The acquisition of Buildtech Products India Private Limited has expanded Thermax’s product portfolio, enhancing its capabilities in the industrial equipment sector. Such strategic moves contribute to the company’s diversification and potential for increased market share. Positive Industry Outlook and Analyst Confidence

Analysts forecast a 12% annual revenue growth for Thermax over the next three years, closely aligning with the industry’s expected growth rate. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market positioning. Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development

Thermax stands to benefit from increased government spending on infrastructure and energy projects. Analysts have identified the company as a top pick ahead of Budget 2025, citing opportunities in power and infrastructure sectors driven by anticipated capital expenditure growth.

Risks and Challenges for Thermax Ltd Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Thermax Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Declining Demand for Industrial Equipment

In the fourth quarter of FY25, Thermax reported profits below expectations, primarily due to weak demand for its industrial machines. This slowdown in demand has adversely affected the company’s revenue and profitability. Rising Raw Material Costs

The company has faced increased raw material costs, which have put pressure on its profit margins. Managing these escalating costs is crucial to maintain profitability. Execution Challenges in Large Projects

Thermax has encountered difficulties in executing large government projects, leading to decisions not to bid for certain supercritical projects. Additionally, the BioCNG segment is experiencing execution challenges, impacting performance and future order intake. Stock Performance and Market Volatility

The company’s stock has experienced significant volatility, reaching a new 52-week low amid broader market challenges. This decline reflects investor concerns and market pressures. Liquidity and Debt Concerns

Thermax has reported a decline in cash and cash equivalents, indicating potential liquidity challenges. Additionally, the company’s debt-equity ratio has increased, which could impact its financial stability and borrowing capacity.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025