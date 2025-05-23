Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025:- Thermax Ltd is a trusted Indian company that provides clean energy and environment-friendly solutions for industries. Founded in 1966 and based in Pune, the company designs and builds systems like boilers, cooling solutions, water treatment plants, and pollution control equipment. It also works in renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power. Thermax helps factories and businesses save energy and reduce emissions, supporting a greener future. Thermax Ltd Share Price on NSE as of 23 May 2025 is 3,595.00 INR.

Thermax Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 3,560.00
  • High: 3,631.30
  • Low: 3,529.00
  • Mkt cap: 40.49KCr
  • P/E ratio: 63.84
  • Div yield: 0.39%
  • 52-wk high: 5,839.95
  • 52-wk low: 2,950.05

Thermax Ltd Share Price Chart

Thermax Ltd Share Price Chart

Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Thermax Ltd Share Price Target Years Thermax Ltd Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 January
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 February
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 March
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 April
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3700
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4000
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4300
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4600
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4900
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 October ₹5200
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 November ₹5500
Thermax Ltd Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5840

Thermax Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 61.98%
  • FII: 15.86%
  • DII: 12.25%
  • Public: 9.91%

Key Factors Affecting Thermax Ltd Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Thermax Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Strong Financial Performance
    Thermax has demonstrated robust financial growth, with its consolidated operating revenue increasing by 12% year-over-year to ₹3,085 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported a 13% rise in standalone operating revenue during the same period, highlighting its consistent performance across various business segments.

  2. Expansion in Green Energy Solutions
    Thermax is actively investing in sustainable energy solutions, including the commissioning of wind turbine generators and solar projects. These initiatives align with global trends towards renewable energy and position the company to capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly technologies.

  3. Strategic Acquisitions and Diversification
    The acquisition of Buildtech Products India Private Limited has expanded Thermax’s product portfolio, enhancing its capabilities in the industrial equipment sector. Such strategic moves contribute to the company’s diversification and potential for increased market share.

  4. Positive Industry Outlook and Analyst Confidence
    Analysts forecast a 12% annual revenue growth for Thermax over the next three years, closely aligning with the industry’s expected growth rate. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market positioning.

  5. Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development
    Thermax stands to benefit from increased government spending on infrastructure and energy projects. Analysts have identified the company as a top pick ahead of Budget 2025, citing opportunities in power and infrastructure sectors driven by anticipated capital expenditure growth.

Risks and Challenges for Thermax Ltd Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Thermax Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Declining Demand for Industrial Equipment
    In the fourth quarter of FY25, Thermax reported profits below expectations, primarily due to weak demand for its industrial machines. This slowdown in demand has adversely affected the company’s revenue and profitability.

  2. Rising Raw Material Costs
    The company has faced increased raw material costs, which have put pressure on its profit margins. Managing these escalating costs is crucial to maintain profitability.

  3. Execution Challenges in Large Projects
    Thermax has encountered difficulties in executing large government projects, leading to decisions not to bid for certain supercritical projects. Additionally, the BioCNG segment is experiencing execution challenges, impacting performance and future order intake.

  4. Stock Performance and Market Volatility
    The company’s stock has experienced significant volatility, reaching a new 52-week low amid broader market challenges. This decline reflects investor concerns and market pressures.

  5. Liquidity and Debt Concerns
    Thermax has reported a decline in cash and cash equivalents, indicating potential liquidity challenges. Additionally, the company’s debt-equity ratio has increased, which could impact its financial stability and borrowing capacity.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Man Infra Share Price Target 2025

Man Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Man Infraconstruction Ltd is an Indian construction company known for delivering high-quality infrastructure and real estate projects. Established in 2002, it specializes in residential, commercial, and port infrastructure development. The company has built a strong reputation for completing projects on time and maintaining high construction standards. Man Infra Share Price on NSE as of 10…

RBL Bank Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – RBL Bank Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

RBL Bank Share Price Target 2025:- RBL Bank’s share price target for 2025 will largely depend on its growth in retail banking, especially in loans and SME financing, as well as advancements in digital banking. Managing asset quality and controlling non-performing assets (NPAs) will be crucial for maintaining profitability. RBL Bank Share Price on NSE…

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025:- HDFC Bank is one of India’s largest private sector banks known for its strong financial performance and extensive customer base. The share price target for 2025 will depend on factors such as continued growth in retail and corporate lending, digital banking innovations, and effective risk management. Its strong balance…

Coal India Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Coal India Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Coal India Share Price Target 2025:- Coal India Limited (CIL) is a key player in India’s energy sector, supplying the majority of the country’s coal needs. As India continues to rely on coal for power generation and industrial use, the company’s revenue is expected to stay strong in 2025. Government policies, rising electricity demand, and…

Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Premier Energies Share Price Target 2025:- Premier Energies is a well-known player in the renewable energy sector, specializing in manufacturing solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and solar cells. The share price target for 2025 will likely be influenced by India’s push toward clean energy, government incentives for solar projects, and growing demand for sustainable power solutions. Premier…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *