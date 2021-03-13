Share Market Update – Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025

Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025:- Tijaria Polypipes Share Price may show growth depending on the company’s performance and market conditions. The company operates in the plastic pipes and packaging industry, which plays a key role in agriculture and infrastructure sectors. If Tijaria Polypipes improves its product quality, expands its market reach, and benefits from government projects, its share price could rise. Tijaria Polypipes Share Price on NSE as of 2 March 2025 is 8.97 INR.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 9.58

High: 9.75

Low: 8.97

Mkt cap: 25.94Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 28.95

52-wk low: 8.33

Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Chart

Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target Years Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 January – Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 February – Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 March ₹11 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 April ₹13 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 May ₹15 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 June ₹17 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 July ₹19 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 August ₹21 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 September ₹23 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 October ₹25 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 November ₹27 Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Target 2025 December ₹30

Tijaria Polypipes Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 35.16%

FII: 5.66%

DII: 0%

Public: 59.18%

Key Factors Affecting Tijaria Polypipes Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting growth for Tijaria Polypipes share price target in 2025:

Market Demand for Pipes – Increasing demand for plastic pipes in agriculture, water supply, and construction sectors can boost growth. Government Infrastructure Projects – Government initiatives for water management and rural development may positively impact sales. Raw Material Prices – Fluctuations in polymer and plastic raw material costs can affect profit margins. Quality and Innovation – Offering durable and innovative products can help the company stand out in the competitive market. Financial Performance – Consistent revenue growth and profitability will strengthen investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Tijaria Polypipes Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges for Tijaria Polypipes share price target in 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility – Rising prices of plastic and polymers may increase production costs and affect profit margins. Market Competition – Strong competition from other pipe manufacturers could limit market share growth. Economic Slowdown – A weak economy can reduce demand for construction and agricultural products. Regulatory Changes – Strict environmental regulations on plastic products may impact production. Financial Stability – Poor financial performance or high debt levels could affect investor confidence.

