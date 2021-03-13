Share Market Update – Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025

Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025:- Tirupati Forge Limited, a notable manufacturer of carbon steel forged flanges and automotive components, has garnered attention from investors seeking insights into its future performance. As of January 21, 2025, the company’s stock was trading at ₹54.72, with a market capitalization of ₹567 crore. Analysts have projected that by the end of 2025, Tirupati Forge’s share price could reach approximately ₹60.00, reflecting optimism about the company’s growth prospects. Tirupati Forge Share Price on NSE as of 1 March 2025 is 34.48 INR.

Tirupati Forge Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 34.48

High: 35.40

Low: 34.48

Mkt cap: 357.49Cr

P/E ratio: 41.47

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 72.88

52-wk low: 14.00

Tirupati Forge Share Price Chart

Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tirupati Forge Share Price Target Years Tirupati Forge Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 January – Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 February – Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 March ₹38 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 April ₹42 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 May ₹46 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 June ₹50 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 July ₹54 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 August ₹58 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 September ₹62 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 October ₹66 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 November ₹70 Tirupati Forge Share Price Target 2025 December ₹75

Tirupati Forge Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 48.88%

FII: 0.03%

DII: 0%

Public: 51.09%

Key Factors Affecting Tirupati Forge Share Price Growth

Demand in Engineering & Infrastructure – Growth in industries like automotive, construction, and heavy engineering can drive higher demand for forged components, positively impacting the company.

Expansion & Export Opportunities – Increasing exports and expanding into new international markets can boost revenue and profitability.

Raw Material Costs & Availability – Stable pricing and availability of steel and other raw materials will be crucial for maintaining profit margins.

Government Policies & Support – Favorable policies, incentives, and infrastructure development initiatives can create growth opportunities.

Financial Performance & Investor Sentiment – Strong revenue growth, improved profit margins, and good corporate governance will enhance investor confidence and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Tirupati Forge Share Price

Investing in Tirupati Forge involves several risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025. Key considerations include:

Regulatory Risks: Changes in government policies or regulations related to manufacturing and exports could impact the company’s future growth prospects. Market Volatility: As with many manufacturing-related stocks, Tirupati Forge’s price can experience significant fluctuations due to market conditions and global economic factors. Competition: The forging industry is highly competitive. If other companies offer better products, services, or prices, Tirupati Forge could lose market share, affecting its profits and stock performance. Supply Chain Disruptions: Issues such as shortages of raw materials or increasing costs can impact production efficiency. Higher costs or delays can reduce margins and profits, negatively influencing the share price. Technological Changes: Innovations in manufacturing methods or materials can change the competitive landscape. If Tirupati Forge fails to keep up with technological advancements, it may find it challenging to compete effectively.

Read Also:- Stock Market Update – Nio Hong Kong Stock Price Prediction 2025