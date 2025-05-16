Titan Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Titan Company Ltd, a part of the Tata Group, is one of India’s leading lifestyle companies, renowned for its high-quality watches, jewelry, and eyewear. Founded in 1984, Titan initially started with a focus on timepieces but quickly expanded into jewelry with its popular brand, Tanishq, which is now one of India’s most trusted names for jewelry. Titan also has a strong presence in the eyewear segment through Titan Eyeplus, offering a range of optical products. Titan Share Price on NSE as of 16 May 2025 is 3,628.80 INR. Here will provide you more details on Titan Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Titan Company Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹3,597.00

High Price: ₹3,665.00

Low Price: ₹3,553.90

Previous Close: ₹3,587.60

Volume: 1,227,751

Value (Lacs): ₹44,650.85

P/E ratio: 96.48

Div yield: 0.30%

52-wk high: ₹3,867.00

52-wk low: ₹3,886.95

Mkt cap: ₹2,670.00

Face Value: ₹1

Titan Company Ltd Competitors

Here are five key competitors of Titan Company Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations:

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd – Market Cap: ₹16,000 crore PC Jeweller Ltd – Market Cap: ₹1,500 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) – Market Cap: ₹350 crore Malabar Gold & Diamonds – A private company with a strong market presence in jewelry (market cap not disclosed for private companies) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd – Another private competitor, well-regarded in the jewelry sector (market cap not disclosed for private companies)

Titan Share Price Chart

Titan Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Titan Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹3,870 2026 ₹4,255 2027 ₹4,667 2028 ₹5,045 2029 ₹5,487 2030 ₹5,852

Titan Share Price Target 2025

Titan share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3,870. For Titan Company Ltd, here are three key risks and challenges that could influence its share price target in 2025:

Global Economic Instability : Economic downturns, inflationary pressures, or geopolitical tensions could impact consumer spending on discretionary goods, especially in luxury segments like jewelry and watches, which are core to Titan’s business.

Regulatory Changes : Shifts in taxation or regulations concerning gold, gemstones, and luxury goods could lead to increased operational costs or alter customer purchasing behavior, which might reduce Titan’s profitability.

Dependence on the Jewelry Segment: Titan relies heavily on its jewelry division for revenue, making it vulnerable if demand slows or if consumer preferences shift. If jewelry growth does not keep pace, it could impact the company’s revenue diversity and investor confidence.

Titan Share Price Target 2030

Titan share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹5,852. For Titan Company Ltd. in 2030, here are three potential risks and challenges that may impact its share price target:

Changing Consumer Preferences : Over time, shifting trends and a growing preference for alternative or sustainable materials in luxury products could impact demand for traditional jewelry, watches, and other offerings, potentially affecting Titan’s revenue streams.

Rising Competition : Increasing competition from both domestic and international brands, along with the expansion of e-commerce and digital-first jewelry companies, could pressure Titan’s market share and affect profitability.

Volatility in Precious Metal Prices: Titan’s jewelry segment is highly dependent on gold and other precious metals. Fluctuating prices for these materials could influence production costs, pricing strategies, and consumer demand, impacting the company’s overall financial performance.

Titan Company Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 52.9%

FII: 17.81%

DII: 12.18%

Public: 17.11%

Titan Company Ltd Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 604.56B 18.35% Operating expense 79.99B 16.21% Net income 33.37B -4.55% Net profit margin 5.52 -19.30% Earnings per share 37.58 -5.86% EBITDA 56.94B 15.15% Effective tax rate 26.42% —

Read Also:- Alok Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update