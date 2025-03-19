Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise as Wall Street braces for Fed's next rate move

Today’s stock market: Dow, S and P 500, and Nasdaq futures gain as Wall Street prepares for the Fed’s following rate action

ByJammuna

US equities were flat before the bell on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, hoping to get insight into the economy in the face of tariff worries.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) and the S&P 500 (ES=F) remained near the flat line. Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) were similarly slightly changed after the significant gauges failed to make a return on Tuesday, with technology leading the decline. Investors are turning to the Fed as a catalyst in the stock market’s bid to recover from its recent steep sell-off. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged in its policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

With rate reduction ruled out for March, the spotlight is on Fed members’ “dot plot” — where they believe interest rates will move next — and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to establish expectations for future easing. “Powell post-FOMC will have to reassure markets that growth remains healthy and inflation’s trajectory still points to 2% as confidence wanes amid stagflation or outright recession fears,” Evercore ISI’s Julian Emanuel said in a note to investors. Rising fears about US economic growth, inflation, and President Trump’s increasing trade conflict have shifted the emphasis to the Fed.

Similar Posts

Apple Overtakes Samsung for the First Time in 12 Years - What This Means for You?

Apple Overtakes Samsung for the First Time in 12 Years – What This Means for You?

ByMuskan

For over a decade, Samsung held the crown as the world’s top smartphone seller. But now, the tides have turned—Apple has officially taken the lead, marking a major shift in the global smartphone market. How Apple Claimed the Top Spot Apple ended 2023 with a 20 percent market share, just ahead of Samsung’s 19. 4…

ONGC shares drop after co issues clarification on green energy arm’s listing plans

ONGC shares drop after co issues clarification on green energy arm’s listing plans

ByKaushiki

On Monday, ONGC shares started slightly down at Rs 253.35 after the company made it clear that it currently has no firm plans to list its affiliate, ONGC Green, on the stock exchange. “ONGC would like to clarify regarding the news article on the likely public listing of ONGC Green Limited (OGL). The question was…

Adani Green shares rises 9%: Key Factors driving 50% gains in 4 sessions

Adani Green shares rises 9%: Key Factors driving 50% gains in 4 sessions

ByKaushiki

The price of Adani Green Energy’s stock increased by as much as 9% during Monday’s early trading. In addition to gains in the previous three sessions, the stock increased by about 50% in the previous four. Monday’s opening price of ₹1364.00 for Adani Green Energy shares on the BSE was about 3% higher than the…

Gujarat Toolroom shares hit 5% upper circuit on plans to consider 5:1 bonus share issue: Know More Here

Gujarat Toolroom shares hit 5% upper circuit on plans to consider 5:1 bonus share issue: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

On Wednesday’s trading session, Gujarat Toolroom’s shares jumped 5% and reached the upper circuit limit after the firm stated it would call a board meeting to explore a possible bonus share issue in the ratio of 5:1. The board meeting of Gujarat Toolroom is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2025, according to a filing with…

Intel Beats the Case! Judge Dismisses Shareholder Lawsuit Over Foundry Claims

Intel Beats the Case! Judge Dismisses Shareholder Lawsuit Over Foundry Claims

ByKaushiki

Intel has successfully defended itself against a shareholder lawsuit that accused the company of misleading investors about its foundry business strategy. A judge dismissed the case, removing a potential legal obstacle as Intel continues to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations. The lawsuit, filed by a group of investors, claimed that Intel had overstated its ability…

HMRC issues warning to ANYONE with £3,500 in savings as Britons face tax bills ahead of deadline

HMRC is Alerting Anyone with Savings of More Than £3,500

ByMeena Sivarajan

UK citizens with savings of more than £3,500 are warned by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that they may receive unforeseen tax liabilities as the fiscal year ends on April 5. To determine if savers have over their Personal Savings Allowance, the tax office can “automatically detect” interest earned on savings accounts. According to many…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *