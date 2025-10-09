Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

Tolins Tyres Ltd is a well-established company in the Indian tire industry, known for manufacturing a wide range of tires, including those for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and industrial applications. Founded with a focus on delivering high-quality products, Tolins Tyres has built a reputation for durability and performance. The company serves both domestic and international markets, providing reliable solutions for a range of road conditions. Tolins Tyres Share Price on NSE as of 9 October 2025 is 166.20 INR. Here, we will provide you with more details on Tolins Tyres’ Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Tolins Tyres Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹169.32

High Price: ₹170.25

Low Price: ₹165.00

Previous Close: ₹167.67

Volume: 71,100

Value (Lacs): 118.38

VWAP: ₹167.14

UC Limit: ₹201.20

LC Limit: ₹134.13

P/E ratio: 13.95

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹259.20

52-wk low: ₹107.72

Mkt cap: ₹657Cr

Face Value: ₹5

Tolins Tyres Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Tolins Tyres Ltd, along with their market capitalization:

MRF Ltd

Market Capital: ₹41,000 Crores (approx.) Apollo Tyres Ltd

Market Capital: ₹23,000 Crores (approx.) CEAT Ltd

Market Capital: ₹6,800 Crores (approx.)

Tolins Tyres Share Price Chart

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹260 2026 ₹300 2027 ₹350 2028 ₹400 2029 ₹450 2030 ₹500

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target 2025

Tolins Tyres share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹260. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Tolins Tyres’ share price target for 2025:

Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs): As the adoption of electric vehicles rises, the demand for specialized tires suited for EVs will increase. If Tolins Tyres taps into this growing market with suitable products, it could boost sales and positively affect its share price. Government Policies and Regulations: Favorable government policies such as incentives for the tire industry, infrastructure growth, and trade agreements can enhance the company’s growth prospects, leading to a positive impact on its share price. Sustainability Initiatives: Consumers and industries are increasingly favoring eco-friendly products. Tolins Tyres’ investment in sustainable production methods and green tire technology could attract more customers and investors, contributing to share price growth.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target 2030

Tolins Tyres share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹500. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Tolins Tyres’ share price target for 2030:

Technological Advancements in Tire Manufacturing: The integration of advanced manufacturing techniques such as AI-driven production, smart tires with embedded sensors, and improved materials could significantly enhance Tolins Tyres’ product quality, leading to greater market share and long-term growth in its share price. Global Expansion and Market Penetration: If Tolins Tyres successfully expands into international markets and strengthens its presence in emerging economies, it could open up new revenue streams. Global diversification would reduce dependence on local markets and drive sustained share price growth. Adaptation to Climate Change Regulations: As global regulations around sustainability and carbon emissions tighten, Tolins Tyres’ ability to innovate and develop eco-friendly, energy-efficient tires will be crucial. Companies that meet environmental standards and reduce carbon footprints will likely enjoy higher demand and investor confidence, positively impacting their share price by 2030.

Tolins Tyres Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 68.53%

Retail and Others: 0.39%

Foreign Institutions: 2.18%

Other Domestic Institutions: 28.9%

Tolins Tyres Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 2.92B 28.71% Operating expense 249.07M 43.23% Net income 386.82M 48.74% Net profit margin 13.23 15.55% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 563.88M 18.72% Effective tax rate 21.62% —

Read Also:- UPL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 to 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph