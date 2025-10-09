Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

ByRonak Sharma

Tolins Tyres Ltd is a well-established company in the Indian tire industry, known for manufacturing a wide range of tires, including those for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and industrial applications. Founded with a focus on delivering high-quality products, Tolins Tyres has built a reputation for durability and performance. The company serves both domestic and international markets, providing reliable solutions for a range of road conditions. Tolins Tyres Share Price on NSE as of 9 October 2025 is 166.20 INR. Here, we will provide you with more details on Tolins Tyres’ Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Tolins Tyres Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹169.32
  • High Price: ₹170.25
  • Low Price: ₹165.00
  • Previous Close: ₹167.67
  • Volume: 71,100
  • Value (Lacs): 118.38
  • VWAP: ₹167.14
  • UC Limit: ₹201.20
  • LC Limit: ₹134.13
  • P/E ratio: 13.95
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹259.20
  • 52-wk low: ₹107.72
  • Mkt cap: ₹657Cr
  • Face Value: ₹5

Tolins Tyres Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Tolins Tyres Ltd, along with their market capitalization:

  1. MRF Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹41,000 Crores (approx.)
  2. Apollo Tyres Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹23,000 Crores (approx.)

  3. CEAT Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹6,800 Crores (approx.)

Tolins Tyres Share Price Chart

 

Tolins Tyres Share Price Chart

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹260
2026 ₹300
2027 ₹350
2028 ₹400
2029 ₹450
2030 ₹500

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target 2025

Tolins Tyres share price target 2025 expected target could be ₹260. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Tolins Tyres’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs): As the adoption of electric vehicles rises, the demand for specialized tires suited for EVs will increase. If Tolins Tyres taps into this growing market with suitable products, it could boost sales and positively affect its share price.
  2. Government Policies and Regulations: Favorable government policies such as incentives for the tire industry, infrastructure growth, and trade agreements can enhance the company’s growth prospects, leading to a positive impact on its share price.

  3. Sustainability Initiatives: Consumers and industries are increasingly favoring eco-friendly products. Tolins Tyres’ investment in sustainable production methods and green tire technology could attract more customers and investors, contributing to share price growth.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Target 2030

Tolins Tyres share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹500. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Tolins Tyres’ share price target for 2030:

  1. Technological Advancements in Tire Manufacturing: The integration of advanced manufacturing techniques such as AI-driven production, smart tires with embedded sensors, and improved materials could significantly enhance Tolins Tyres’ product quality, leading to greater market share and long-term growth in its share price.
  2. Global Expansion and Market Penetration: If Tolins Tyres successfully expands into international markets and strengthens its presence in emerging economies, it could open up new revenue streams. Global diversification would reduce dependence on local markets and drive sustained share price growth.

  3. Adaptation to Climate Change Regulations: As global regulations around sustainability and carbon emissions tighten, Tolins Tyres’ ability to innovate and develop eco-friendly, energy-efficient tires will be crucial. Companies that meet environmental standards and reduce carbon footprints will likely enjoy higher demand and investor confidence, positively impacting their share price by 2030.

Tolins Tyres Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 68.53%
  • Retail and Others: 0.39%
  • Foreign Institutions: 2.18%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 28.9%

Tolins Tyres Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Tolins Tyres Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 2.92B 28.71%
Operating expense 249.07M 43.23%
Net income 386.82M 48.74%
Net profit margin 13.23 15.55%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 563.88M 18.72%
Effective tax rate 21.62%

 

Tolins Tyres Ltd Financials

 

Tolins Tyres Ltd Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- UPL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 to 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph

Similar Posts

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Mahalaxmi Rubtech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd (MRTL) is a diversified company specializing in textile and technical rubber products. It operates across various sectors, including textile processing, technical coated fabrics, and industrial rubber solutions. The company is known for its innovation and high-quality products catering to both domestic and international markets. Mahalaxmi Rubtech Share Price on NSE as of…

Authum Investment Share Price Target

Authum Investment Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Today Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd is an Indian company focused on investment and infrastructure development. The company operates in sectors like real estate, infrastructure financing, and investment management. Authum works on projects that aim to boost economic growth and support sustainable development across various industries. Authum Investment Share Price on NSE as of 10 January…

Ireda Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Ireda Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Ireda Share Price Target 2025:- Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) plays a key role in financing renewable energy projects across India, making it a significant player in the country’s green energy push. By 2025, its share price target reflects growing demand for clean energy and the government’s strong focus on renewable energy expansion. IREDA’s…

Salasar Techno Share Price Target

Salasar Techno Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a well-known company in India that focuses on providing high-quality engineering solutions. The company is involved in designing, manufacturing, and building infrastructure like telecom towers, transmission lines, and solar mounting structures. Established in 2001, it has grown into a trusted name for delivering durable and efficient solutions. Salasar Techno Share…

Goldman Sachs Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Goldman Sachs Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Goldman Sachs Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Goldman Sachs’ stock price prediction for 2025 looks promising, driven by its strong position in investment banking, wealth management, and trading services. The company’s focus on fintech innovation and expanding global operations supports its growth potential. Goldman Sachs Stock Price on NYSE as of 17 February 2025 is 660.55 USD….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *