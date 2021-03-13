Travel Warning: Washington’s Mountain Passes Brace for Heavy Snow and Hazardous Conditions

A powerful winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to Washington’s Cascade Mountains, creating dangerous travel conditions through early Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning, in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon, for areas above 4,000 feet.

How Much Snow Is Expected?

Forecasters predict that 12 to 24 inches of snow will blanket the Cascade passes, with some higher elevations receiving even more. The heaviest snowfall is expected in key locations, including:

Snoqualmie Pass

Stevens Pass

White Pass

Mount Baker area

At the height of the storm, snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour, drastically reducing visibility and making travel treacherous.

High Winds to Create Dangerous Conditions

In addition to the snow, wind gusts up to 45 mph will contribute to blowing snow, whiteout conditions, and potential power outages. Strong winds combined with heavy snowfall could snap tree branches and damage power lines, leading to localized power outages in mountain communities.

Travel Impacts: Avoid Mountain Passes if Possible

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel through mountain passes during the storm. Snow-covered roads, poor visibility, and icy conditions could make driving extremely hazardous.

For those who must travel, officials recommend:

Carrying tire chains and ensuring vehicles are winter-ready

Packing an emergency kit, including blankets, food, water, and a flashlight

Safety Precautions for Residents

With significant snowfall and strong winds expected, residents in higher elevations should take precautions:

Prepare for Power Outages: Have flashlights, extra batteries, and non-perishable food on hand.

Secure Outdoor Items: High winds can knock down patio furniture, decorations, and trash bins.

Limit Travel: Avoid unnecessary trips, especially through Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White Passes.

When Will Conditions Improve?

The storm is expected to weaken by late Tuesday, though cold temperatures and lingering snow showers may persist through midweek. Another potential storm system could develop later in the week, so residents are advised to stay updated on changing weather conditions.

For live weather updates and alerts, visit the National Weather Service or Washington State DOT before making travel plans.