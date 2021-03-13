Trump-Zelensky meeting: How will the Indian stock market open on Monday?

According to stock market experts, the Trump-Zelensky meeting may exacerbate tensions in the North Block since the Russia-Ukraine war allowed India to acquire crude oil from Russia at lower prices and ship it to European nations. As Donald Trump has backed out of the Russia-Ukraine war by offering full support to the Russian government, India’s new cash stream is projected to dry up shortly. They also projected that US-Russia amity would pressure India’s negotiating power in defense transactions, limiting New Delhi’s capacity to contract with Russia, the US, or any European nation. They said that the Trump-Zelensky meeting conclusion is more damaging to the volatile Indian stock market than Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Trump-Zelensky meeting: 5 critical takeaways for D Street:

When asked about the five important takeaways for the Indian stock market from the Trump-Zelensky encounter, stock market professionals named the following five outcomes: geopolitical tension, a drop in Indian exports, pressure on the Indian National Rupee (INR), increased FII selling, and inflation concerns.

“The Trump-Zelensky summit conclusion is upsetting for India since the US administration has left Ukraine at its mercy, as it has done with Taiwan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and others. When fully supporting the Zelensky administration when Russia invaded Ukraine, Donald Trump has virtually reversed course, escalating global tensions.

“In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions placed by the United States and European nations on Russia, India had become an oil supplier to Europe. New Delhi purchased oil from Russia at a bargain and exported it to European countries. Following the Trump-Zelensky summit, European nations may withdraw from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ease Russian sanctions.

“The Trump-Zelensky meeting outcome is positive for the US, so the US dollar is expected to rise further, putting additional pressure on the Indian rupee,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

“The conclusion of the Trump-Zelensky summit is anticipated to spark new geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, China-Taiwan, North Korea-South Korea, and so on. Crude oil prices are projected to climb due to increasing geopolitical tensions. According to Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities, this would increase Indian inflation because the country imports around 85% of its oil.

“After the Trump-Zelensky meeting, FIIs’ selling is expected to pick up when the Indian stock market opens on Monday.” FIIs had around 1.99 lakh short contracts in the just-finished February series expiration, which nearly stretched into March. After Friday’s session last week, FIIs had a short position in the March series of 1.73 lakh contracts, which will not be covered following the dismal Trump-Zelensky meeting.

Stock Market Prospects:

“The Nifty 50 index has broken its critical support at 22,200, and the 50-stock index’s next critical support area is 21,250 to 21,200. “The frontline index may reach these levels within the next month,” warned Anshul Jain. On Friday, a meeting in the Oval Office that began cordially became acrimonious by the end. Before the president started ranting, Vice President JD Vance advised Zelenskyy to be more grateful to Trump. With that, Trump canceled plans to sign an agreement allowing the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, a deal he said would help bring the war to an end.