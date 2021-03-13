TSMC Announces Historic $165 Billion US Investment: AI Chip Manufacturing to Rise

In a historic statement at the White House, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chip maker, announced an extraordinary $100 billion investment in the United States, adding to its earlier $65 billion promise. This enormous $165 billion project is the most significant single foreign direct investment in US history, highlighting America’s critical position in the future of semiconductor innovation.

Transforming the United States into a Global AI Chip Powerhouse:

TSMC’s most recent expansion is expected to change AI chip production by moving a large chunk of its most sophisticated manufacturing facilities from Taiwan to the United States. As the principal manufacturer of Nvidia’s most powerful AI processors, including the Hopper and Blackwell GPUs, TSMC’s approach represents a watershed moment in the global semiconductor industry.

TSMC Expands in the United States with New Factories and an R&D Center:

TSMC now runs a state-of-the-art chip manufacturing plant in Phoenix, Arizona, which began production last year. The property covers 1,100 acres and employs more than 3,000 workers. As part of its ambitious US growth strategy, TSMC has committed to establishing three new production sites and a cutting-edge research and development center. This development will strengthen America’s semiconductor supply chain by lowering reliance on foreign chip manufacturers and increasing national security and technical self-sufficiency.

Intel faces more competition as the AI chip race escalates:

TSMC’s news is critical for Intel, which has been dealing with dwindling market share and production delays. Intel has been actively pursuing significant clients for its US-based foundries, trying to reclaim its dominance in the chip manufacturing business. According to Reuters, Nvidia and Broadcom, two of the world’s largest AI chip producers, are evaluating Intel’s manufacturing capabilities. This implies they assess the possibilities for large-scale manufacturing contracts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Nonetheless, Intel’s initiatives confront substantial obstacles. The company’s sophisticated 18A chip production process has experienced another six-month delay, raising questions about its competitiveness versus TSMC.