TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Target – TV18 Broadcast Limited is one of the top media and entertainment players in India and has its operation in Reliance Industries Group. The company running a range of news and entertainment channels is A18N, which possesses major brands in the news and entertainment genre, such as CNN News18, CNBC TV18, and Colors, among others.

The company has genre-oriented content in other languages as well as news, entertainment, business and some regional stations. It also has a strong operation in the digital space through brands such as VOOT for the unsurprising increasing demand for OTT platforms.

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 42.70

Today’s High: 45.95

Today’s Low: 42.70

Current Share Price: 45.34

Market Capital: 7,761 Cr

P/E: N/A

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 54.29

52 Week Low: 38.65

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following table shows the share target price for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 60 2026 80 2027 100 2028 120 2029 140 2030 160

Shareholding Pattern For TV 18 Broadcast Limited

Promoters: 60.40%

Retail And Others: 30.55%

Foreign Institutions: 7.38%

Mutual Funds: 1.63%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.04%

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here are the details of the annual income statement of the company.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue 89.76B 51.82% (+) Operating Expenses 23.71B 38.75% (+) Net Income -486.10M 141.84% (-) Net Profit Margin -0.54 127.41% (-) Earning Per Share -0.28 141.18 % (-) EBITDA -5.59B 531.47% (-) Effective Tax Rate -4.90% N/A

Challenges For TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price

Decline in TV Viewership

As for such trends as moving to digital platforms and streaming services, it can potentially decrease a traditional TV audience.

Intense Competition

A high level of competition with other media networks, as well as other over-the-top platforms, may threaten market share.

Revenue Dependence

This is because earnings are affected by such factors as changes in the advertising revenues most of which are usually affected during an economic downturn.

Regulatory Challenges

Frequently, amendments to the rules of media and broadcasting may raise the costs of compliance.