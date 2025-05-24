TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Target

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Target – TV18 Broadcast Limited is one of the top media and entertainment players in India and has its operation in Reliance Industries Group. The company running a range of news and entertainment channels is A18N, which possesses major brands in the news and entertainment genre, such as CNN News18, CNBC TV18, and Colors, among others.

The company has genre-oriented content in other languages as well as news, entertainment, business and some regional stations. It also has a strong operation in the digital space through brands such as VOOT for the unsurprising increasing demand for OTT platforms.

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Current Market Overview

  • Today’s Open: 42.70
  • Today’s High: 45.95
  • Today’s Low: 42.70
  • Current Share Price: 45.34
  • Market Capital: 7,761 Cr
  • P/E: N/A
  • Dividend Yield: N/A
  • 52 Week High: 54.29
  • 52 Week Low: 38.65

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Current Graph

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price Chart

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following table shows the share target price for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value
2025 60
2026 80
2027 100
2028 120
2029 140
2030 160

Shareholding Pattern For TV 18 Broadcast Limited

  • Promoters: 60.40%
  • Retail And Others: 30.55%
  • Foreign Institutions: 7.38%
  • Mutual Funds: 1.63%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 0.04%

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

TV 18 Broadcast Limited Annual Income Statement

Here are the details of the annual income statement of the company.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change
Revenue 89.76B  51.82% (+)
Operating Expenses 23.71B 38.75% (+)
Net Income -486.10M 141.84% (-)
Net Profit Margin -0.54 127.41% (-)
Earning Per Share -0.28 141.18 % (-)
EBITDA -5.59B 531.47% (-)
Effective Tax Rate -4.90% N/A

Challenges For TV 18 Broadcast Limited Share Price

Decline in TV Viewership

As for such trends as moving to digital platforms and streaming services, it can potentially decrease a traditional TV audience.

Intense Competition

A high level of competition with other media networks, as well as other over-the-top platforms, may threaten market share.

Revenue Dependence

This is because earnings are affected by such factors as changes in the advertising revenues most of which are usually affected during an economic downturn.

Regulatory Challenges

Frequently, amendments to the rules of media and broadcasting may raise the costs of compliance.

Similar Posts

Addictive learn Share Price Target

Addictive learn Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Today Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is a company that focuses on providing innovative educational solutions through technology. It aims to make learning engaging and effective by using digital tools and interactive platforms. The company designs educational products that cater to various age groups and learning needs, ensuring an enjoyable learning experience. Addictive learn Share Price on…

Sumuka Agro Share Price Target

Sumuka Agro Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is a company engaged in the agro-based industry, focusing on producing and trading agricultural products. The company is dedicated to promoting sustainable and high-quality farming practices to deliver superior products to its customers. Sumuka Agro Share Price on BOM as of 26 December 2024 is 202.00 INR. Here are more details…

Andhra Cements Share Price Target

Andhra Cements Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Andhra Cements Ltd is a prominent company in the Indian cement industry, known for its quality cement production and strong market presence. Established with a focus on infrastructure and construction needs, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing plants to cater to diverse customer requirements. Andhra Cements serves both domestic and international markets, contributing to infrastructure development…

Indigo Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Indigo Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Indigo Share Price Target 2025:- Indigo’s share price target for 2025 will depend on various factors like passenger demand, fuel prices, competition, and economic conditions. As India’s leading airline, Indigo has strong market dominance and an expanding fleet, which could support steady growth. If air travel demand continues to rise and fuel costs remain stable,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *