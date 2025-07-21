TV18 Share Price Target 2025: Will TV18 Broadcast Stock Reach ₹60?
TV18 Broadcast, a prominent player in India’s media and entertainment sector, is drawing investor attention as it trades near ₹45 levels. With potential catalysts from the media sector and technical indicators showing consolidation, many are asking: Can TV18 reach ₹60 by 2025? Let’s analyze the stock’s prospects.
About TV18 Broadcast
TV18 Broadcast is a subsidiary of Network18, under Reliance Industries. It operates leading news and entertainment channels such as CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and CNBC Awaaz, alongside digital platforms like Moneycontrol and CNBCTV18.com. The company’s diversified media presence positions it well for India’s growing content consumption.
Current Technical Overview
|Technical Indicator
|Status
|RSI
|~55 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Slight bullish bias
|50-Day Moving Average
|₹44.60 (support)
|200-Day Moving Average
|₹42.15 (strong support)
- Current Price: ₹45.27 (NSE: TV18BRDCST)
-
Trend: Sideways to slightly bullish
-
Short-term Range: ₹44 to ₹48
-
Breakout Level: ₹48+
Support and Resistance Levels
|Type
|Levels
|Support
|₹44 – ₹44.50
|Resistance
|₹47.25 – ₹48.00
|Next Resistance
|₹50 – ₹56
|Long-Term Resistance
|₹60
TV18 Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Price
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹47 – ₹48
|~4% to 6%
|Medium-Term
|₹50 – ₹56
|~10% to 24%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹60
|~32%
-
WalletInvestor 2025 Prediction: ₹47.95
-
Brokerage Outlook: Cautious optimism with potential upside on a breakout above ₹48.
Suggested Strategy
-
Entry Price: ₹45 – ₹45.50
-
Confirmation Buy: Above ₹48
-
Profit Targets: ₹50 → ₹56 → ₹60
-
Stop-Loss: ₹43.75
Risks and Challenges
-
Prolonged sector consolidation may delay the breakout.
-
Reliance on ad revenue can affect earnings in slow markets.
-
Competition from OTT and digital-first platforms remains a challenge.
Summary Table
|Factor
|Details
|Current Price
|₹45.27
|Support
|₹44.00 – ₹44.50
|Resistance
|₹47 – ₹48
|2025 Target
|₹60
|Trend Outlook
|Neutral to Bullish
|Risk Level
|Moderate
TV18 Broadcast remains a moderately attractive stock for 2025 if it can break above ₹48 with strong volume. Long-term investors could eye a target of ₹60 by 2025, contingent on both technical confirmation and favorable sector dynamics.