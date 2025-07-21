TV18 Share Price Target 2025: Will TV18 Broadcast Stock Reach ₹60?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

TV18 Broadcast, a prominent player in India’s media and entertainment sector, is drawing investor attention as it trades near ₹45 levels. With potential catalysts from the media sector and technical indicators showing consolidation, many are asking: Can TV18 reach ₹60 by 2025? Let’s analyze the stock’s prospects.

About TV18 Broadcast

TV18 Broadcast is a subsidiary of Network18, under Reliance Industries. It operates leading news and entertainment channels such as CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and CNBC Awaaz, alongside digital platforms like Moneycontrol and CNBCTV18.com. The company’s diversified media presence positions it well for India’s growing content consumption.

TV18 Share Price Chart

Current Technical Overview

Technical Indicator Status
RSI ~55 (Neutral)
MACD Slight bullish bias
50-Day Moving Average ₹44.60 (support)
200-Day Moving Average ₹42.15 (strong support)
  • Current Price: ₹45.27 (NSE: TV18BRDCST)

  • Trend: Sideways to slightly bullish

  • Short-term Range: ₹44 to ₹48

  • Breakout Level: ₹48+

Support and Resistance Levels

Type Levels
Support ₹44 – ₹44.50
Resistance ₹47.25 – ₹48.00
Next Resistance ₹50 – ₹56
Long-Term Resistance ₹60

TV18 Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹47 – ₹48 ~4% to 6%
Medium-Term ₹50 – ₹56 ~10% to 24%
Long-Term (2025) ₹60 ~32%

  • WalletInvestor 2025 Prediction: ₹47.95

  • Brokerage Outlook: Cautious optimism with potential upside on a breakout above ₹48.

Suggested Strategy

  • Entry Price: ₹45 – ₹45.50

  • Confirmation Buy: Above ₹48

  • Profit Targets: ₹50 → ₹56 → ₹60

  • Stop-Loss: ₹43.75

Risks and Challenges

  • Prolonged sector consolidation may delay the breakout.

  • Reliance on ad revenue can affect earnings in slow markets.

  • Competition from OTT and digital-first platforms remains a challenge.

Summary Table

Factor Details
Current Price ₹45.27
Support ₹44.00 – ₹44.50
Resistance ₹47 – ₹48
2025 Target ₹60
Trend Outlook Neutral to Bullish
Risk Level Moderate

TV18 Broadcast remains a moderately attractive stock for 2025 if it can break above ₹48 with strong volume. Long-term investors could eye a target of ₹60 by 2025, contingent on both technical confirmation and favorable sector dynamics.

