TV18 Share Price Target 2025: Will TV18 Broadcast Stock Reach ₹60?

TV18 Broadcast, a prominent player in India’s media and entertainment sector, is drawing investor attention as it trades near ₹45 levels. With potential catalysts from the media sector and technical indicators showing consolidation, many are asking: Can TV18 reach ₹60 by 2025? Let’s analyze the stock’s prospects.

About TV18 Broadcast

TV18 Broadcast is a subsidiary of Network18, under Reliance Industries. It operates leading news and entertainment channels such as CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, and CNBC Awaaz, alongside digital platforms like Moneycontrol and CNBCTV18.com. The company’s diversified media presence positions it well for India’s growing content consumption.

Current Technical Overview

Technical Indicator Status RSI ~55 (Neutral) MACD Slight bullish bias 50-Day Moving Average ₹44.60 (support) 200-Day Moving Average ₹42.15 (strong support)

Current Price: ₹45.27 (NSE: TV18BRDCST)

Trend: Sideways to slightly bullish

Short-term Range: ₹44 to ₹48

Breakout Level: ₹48+

Support and Resistance Levels

Type Levels Support ₹44 – ₹44.50 Resistance ₹47.25 – ₹48.00 Next Resistance ₹50 – ₹56 Long-Term Resistance ₹60

TV18 Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Potential Upside Short-Term ₹47 – ₹48 ~4% to 6% Medium-Term ₹50 – ₹56 ~10% to 24% Long-Term (2025) ₹60 ~32% Analyst Views

WalletInvestor 2025 Prediction: ₹47.95

Brokerage Outlook: Cautious optimism with potential upside on a breakout above ₹48.

Suggested Strategy

Entry Price: ₹45 – ₹45.50

Confirmation Buy: Above ₹48

Profit Targets: ₹50 → ₹56 → ₹60

Stop-Loss: ₹43.75

Risks and Challenges

Prolonged sector consolidation may delay the breakout.

Reliance on ad revenue can affect earnings in slow markets.

Competition from OTT and digital-first platforms remains a challenge.

Summary Table

Factor Details Current Price ₹45.27 Support ₹44.00 – ₹44.50 Resistance ₹47 – ₹48 2025 Target ₹60 Trend Outlook Neutral to Bullish Risk Level Moderate

TV18 Broadcast remains a moderately attractive stock for 2025 if it can break above ₹48 with strong volume. Long-term investors could eye a target of ₹60 by 2025, contingent on both technical confirmation and favorable sector dynamics.