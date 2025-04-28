Share Market Update – TV18 Share Price Target 2025

TV18 Share Price Target 2025:- ​​TV18 Broadcast Limited is a prominent Indian media company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Established in 2005 as Global Broadcast News Private Limited, it later became a public company and was renamed TV18 Broadcast Limited in 2011. The company operates a vast network of news channels across India, including CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, and News18 India, catering to diverse audiences in multiple languages. TV18 also has a significant presence in the entertainment sector through its joint venture, Viacom18, which manages popular channels like Colors, MTV India, and Nickelodeon India. In October 2024, TV18 merged with its parent company, Network18 Media & Investments, aiming to streamline operations and enhance content delivery. TV18 Share Price on NSE as of 28 April 2025 is 42.70 INR.

TV18 Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 42.70

High: 45.95

Low: 42.70

Mkt cap: 7,761Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 54.29

52-wk low: 38.65

TV18 Share Price Chart

TV18 Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

TV18 Share Price Target Years TV18 Share Price Target Months Share Price Target TV18 Share Price Target 2025 January – TV18 Share Price Target 2025 February – TV18 Share Price Target 2025 March – TV18 Share Price Target 2025 April ₹40 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 May ₹42 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 June ₹44 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 July ₹46 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 August ₹48 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 September ₹50 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 October ₹52 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 November ₹56 TV18 Share Price Target 2025 December ₹60

TV18 Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.4%

FII: 7.4%

DII: 1.7%

Public: 30.6%

Key Factors Affecting TV18 Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TV18BRDCST) and its share price by 2025:​

Merger with Network18 and E-Eighteen.com: In October 2024, TV18 Broadcast merged with Network18 Media & Investments and E-Eighteen.com, following approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. This consolidation is expected to create operational synergies, streamline content distribution, and strengthen the company’s position in the media industry, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Digital Advertising Revenue Growth: Despite a 15% year-over-year decline in TV advertising inventory consumption in FY25, TV18’s digital segment experienced growth in advertising revenue. This shift indicates the company’s successful adaptation to changing consumer behaviors and the increasing importance of digital platforms in its revenue model. Strong Viewership in Regional Markets: TV18 has improved its ranking and viewership share in regional markets such as Marathi, Bengali, and Kannada. This enhanced market presence can lead to increased advertising revenue and a broader audience base, contributing positively to the company’s growth prospects. Financial Performance and Revenue Growth: For FY25, TV18 reported a 4.3% increase in operating revenue, reaching ₹1,896 crore. This growth, achieved despite challenges in the advertising environment, reflects the company’s resilience and effective cost management strategies. Undervalued Stock Potential: Analysts have assessed TV18’s intrinsic value at ₹62.3 per share, compared to its current market price of approximately ₹45.75, suggesting the stock may be undervalued. This discrepancy presents a potential opportunity for investors seeking value in the media sector.

Risks and Challenges for TV18 Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact TV18 Broadcast Ltd (NSE: TV18BRDCST) and its share price by 2025:​

Declining Profitability: TV18 Broadcast reported a net loss of ₹1,430 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, with a negative net profit margin of -1.61%. This decline in profitability raises concerns about the company’s ability to generate sustainable earnings. Volatile Advertising Revenue: The company experienced a 15% year-over-year decline in TV advertising inventory consumption in FY25, reflecting challenges in the traditional advertising market. Although digital advertising showed growth, it was from a lower base, indicating potential instability in revenue streams. ​ Widening Losses in Parent Company: Network18 Media & Investments, the parent company of TV18 Broadcast, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹221 crore in Q2 FY25, up from ₹83 crore in the same period the previous year. These mounting losses could have downstream effects on TV18 Broadcast’s financial health. Increased Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for TV18’s news business grew by 3% year-over-year in Q4 FY25, leading to a significant drop in EBITDA margin from 7.7% to 2.6%. Rising costs without proportional revenue growth can strain profitability. Market Sentiment and Stock Volatility: Analyst forecasts for TV18 Broadcast’s stock price in 2025 show fluctuations, with predictions ranging between ₹48 and ₹103. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and the company’s market valuation.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Hondapower Share Price Target 2025