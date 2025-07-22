Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹40? Latest Technical & Fundamental Insights

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd has shown solid growth in 2025, currently trading close to ₹37.55. The stock has recovered well from its recent lows, with technical patterns suggesting potential upside — but is ₹40 achievable this year?

Key Highlights

Current Price: ₹37.55 (as of July 22, 2025)

52-Week Range: ₹23.10 – ₹46.37

Market Cap: ₹2,082 Crores

Sector: Cement & Infrastructure

Short-Term View: Bullish with caution

Technical Analysis Breakdown

Moving Averages

50-Day MA: ₹35.90

200-Day MA: ₹30.00

Trend: Stock is trading above both averages, indicating strength.

Momentum Indicators

Relative Strength Index (RSI): 80 — stock is overbought.

Money Flow Index (MFI): 84 — high buying pressure.

MACD: Positive crossover — supports bullish sentiment.

Support & Resistance

Type Price (₹) Support ₹35.40 Resistance ₹38.22 Key Breakout Level ₹39.09

A clear breakout beyond ₹39 may open the path to ₹40 and beyond.

Fundamental Overview

Quarterly Revenue (Q4 FY24): ₹484 Crores, up 31% YoY

Net Profit Margin: 8.18%

Valuation: P/E Ratio: ~195 — expensive, reflects growth expectations. P/B Ratio: ~2.6 — moderate for the sector.



The company’s financial health is improving, but its high valuation suggests the need for cautious optimism.

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Price Target (₹) Forecast Basis Short-Term (3-6 months) ₹38 – ₹39 Technical breakout potential Mid-Term (12 months) ₹40 – ₹42 Continued growth & sector demand End of 2025 ₹37 – ₹40 Conservative estimate if trends persist

Most projections suggest a base case of ₹37–₹40 by the end of 2025, with further gains possible if the breakout sustains.

Risks to Watch

Overbought Signals: Potential for short-term price correction.

High Valuation: May limit further upside if earnings slow.

Sector Sensitivity: Cement industry is cyclical and exposed to commodity price fluctuations.

Is Udaipur Cement a Buy Right Now?

Udaipur Cement is in a technically strong position, but overbought signals suggest investors should be cautious. A breakout above ₹38.22 is key for further upside towards ₹40.