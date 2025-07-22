Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹40? Latest Technical & Fundamental Insights
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd has shown solid growth in 2025, currently trading close to ₹37.55. The stock has recovered well from its recent lows, with technical patterns suggesting potential upside — but is ₹40 achievable this year?
Key Highlights
-
Current Price: ₹37.55 (as of July 22, 2025)
-
52-Week Range: ₹23.10 – ₹46.37
-
Market Cap: ₹2,082 Crores
-
Sector: Cement & Infrastructure
-
Short-Term View: Bullish with caution
Technical Analysis Breakdown
Moving Averages
-
50-Day MA: ₹35.90
-
200-Day MA: ₹30.00
-
Trend: Stock is trading above both averages, indicating strength.
Momentum Indicators
-
Relative Strength Index (RSI): 80 — stock is overbought.
-
Money Flow Index (MFI): 84 — high buying pressure.
-
MACD: Positive crossover — supports bullish sentiment.
Support & Resistance
|Type
|Price (₹)
|Support
|₹35.40
|Resistance
|₹38.22
|Key Breakout Level
|₹39.09
A clear breakout beyond ₹39 may open the path to ₹40 and beyond.
Fundamental Overview
-
Quarterly Revenue (Q4 FY24): ₹484 Crores, up 31% YoY
-
Net Profit Margin: 8.18%
-
Valuation:
-
P/E Ratio: ~195 — expensive, reflects growth expectations.
-
P/B Ratio: ~2.6 — moderate for the sector.
-
The company’s financial health is improving, but its high valuation suggests the need for cautious optimism.
Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Price Target (₹)
|Forecast Basis
|Short-Term (3-6 months)
|₹38 – ₹39
|Technical breakout potential
|Mid-Term (12 months)
|₹40 – ₹42
|Continued growth & sector demand
|End of 2025
|₹37 – ₹40
|Conservative estimate if trends persist
Most projections suggest a base case of ₹37–₹40 by the end of 2025, with further gains possible if the breakout sustains.
Risks to Watch
-
Overbought Signals: Potential for short-term price correction.
-
High Valuation: May limit further upside if earnings slow.
-
Sector Sensitivity: Cement industry is cyclical and exposed to commodity price fluctuations.
Is Udaipur Cement a Buy Right Now?
Udaipur Cement is in a technically strong position, but overbought signals suggest investors should be cautious. A breakout above ₹38.22 is key for further upside towards ₹40.
-
Suggested Entry Range: ₹36 – ₹37
-
Stop Loss: ₹35
-
2025 Price Target: ₹40 (with potential upside)