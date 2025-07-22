Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹40? Latest Technical & Fundamental Insights

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹40? Latest Technical & Fundamental Insights

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd has shown solid growth in 2025, currently trading close to ₹37.55. The stock has recovered well from its recent lows, with technical patterns suggesting potential upside — but is ₹40 achievable this year?

Key Highlights

  • Current Price: ₹37.55 (as of July 22, 2025)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹23.10 – ₹46.37

  • Market Cap: ₹2,082 Crores

  • Sector: Cement & Infrastructure

  • Short-Term View: Bullish with caution

Udaipur Cement Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Breakdown

Moving Averages

  • 50-Day MA: ₹35.90

  • 200-Day MA: ₹30.00

  • Trend: Stock is trading above both averages, indicating strength.

Momentum Indicators

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): 80 — stock is overbought.

  • Money Flow Index (MFI): 84 — high buying pressure.

  • MACD: Positive crossover — supports bullish sentiment.

Support & Resistance

Type Price (₹)
Support ₹35.40
Resistance ₹38.22
Key Breakout Level ₹39.09

A clear breakout beyond ₹39 may open the path to ₹40 and beyond.

Fundamental Overview

  • Quarterly Revenue (Q4 FY24): ₹484 Crores, up 31% YoY

  • Net Profit Margin: 8.18%

  • Valuation:

    • P/E Ratio: ~195 — expensive, reflects growth expectations.

    • P/B Ratio: ~2.6 — moderate for the sector.

The company’s financial health is improving, but its high valuation suggests the need for cautious optimism.

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Price Target (₹) Forecast Basis
Short-Term (3-6 months) ₹38 – ₹39 Technical breakout potential
Mid-Term (12 months) ₹40 – ₹42 Continued growth & sector demand
End of 2025 ₹37 – ₹40 Conservative estimate if trends persist

Most projections suggest a base case of ₹37–₹40 by the end of 2025, with further gains possible if the breakout sustains.

Risks to Watch

  • Overbought Signals: Potential for short-term price correction.

  • High Valuation: May limit further upside if earnings slow.

  • Sector Sensitivity: Cement industry is cyclical and exposed to commodity price fluctuations.

Is Udaipur Cement a Buy Right Now?

Udaipur Cement is in a technically strong position, but overbought signals suggest investors should be cautious. A breakout above ₹38.22 is key for further upside towards ₹40.

  • Suggested Entry Range: ₹36 – ₹37

  • Stop Loss: ₹35

  • 2025 Price Target: ₹40 (with potential upside)

