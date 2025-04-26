Share Market Update – Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is a growing company in the Indian cement industry. It is known for producing quality cement used in construction and infrastructure. The company is a part of the well-known JK Lakshmi Cement group, which adds to its credibility. Udaipur Cement is working on expanding its production capacity to meet the rising demand in the market. Udaipur Cement Share Price on NSE as of 26 April 2025 is 28.30 INR.

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 29.19

High: 29.34

Low: 28.00

Mkt cap: 1.59KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 48.60

52-wk low: 23.10

Udaipur Cement Share Price Chart

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Years Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 January – Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 February – Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 March – Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 April ₹30 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 May ₹32 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 June ₹35 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 July ₹37 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 August ₹40 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 September ₹43 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 October ₹45 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 November ₹47 Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Udaipur Cement Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 75%

FII: 0.17%

DII: 0.14%

Public: 24.69%

Key Factors Affecting Udaipur Cement Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL) and its share price by 2025:​

Capacity Expansion Initiatives: UCWL has significantly increased its clinker production capacity from 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 3 MTPA, with plans to further expand to 4.7 MTPA by the end of FY24. This expansion is expected to enhance production capabilities and meet growing market demand. Strong Revenue Growth: The company has demonstrated robust financial performance, with a 59% increase in revenue over the past three years. Notably, net sales for December 2024 stood at ₹369.34 crore, marking a 23.28% year-on-year growth, indicating strong market presence and operational efficiency. Support from Parent Company: As a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., UCWL benefits from strategic importance and strong operational linkages with its parent company. This relationship provides financial stability and access to broader market networks, aiding in the company’s growth trajectory. Favorable Industry Outlook: The cement industry is projected to experience a demand growth of 6.5-7.5% in the current fiscal year, driven by increased infrastructure spending and housing demand, particularly in rural areas. This positive industry trend is expected to benefit UCWL’s sales and profitability. Strategic Market Positioning: UCWL’s focus on key markets in northern and western India, coupled with its expansion plans, positions the company to capture a larger market share. The company’s contribution to the group’s cement capacity is expected to increase from 16% to 20-25% post-expansion, highlighting its growing significance within the group.

Risks and Challenges for Udaipur Cement Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL) and its share price by 2025:​

Significant Decline in Net Profit: In Q3 FY2024-25, UCWL reported a net profit of ₹3.87 crore, marking an 84.68% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. This substantial drop indicates potential challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising operational costs and market pressures. Volatile Share Price Movements: UCWL’s stock has experienced notable fluctuations. For instance, on April 22, 2025, a sell signal was issued from a pivot top point, leading to a 3.77% decline. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and may signal underlying market uncertainties. Revenue Sustainability Concerns: While UCWL has shown revenue growth in recent quarters, there are concerns about its ability to sustain this trajectory under challenging industry conditions. Investors remain cautious, anticipating potential revenue volatility in the near future. Declining Return on Equity (ROE): UCWL’s ROE has decreased from 24.01% in 2021 to 8.78% in 2024. This downward trend suggests diminishing efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ equity, which could impact investor perception and the company’s valuation. Reduced Non-Institutional Investor Participation: As of March 2025, non-institutional investor holdings in UCWL decreased to 4.92% from 6.50% in June 2024. This reduction may reflect waning confidence among retail investors, potentially leading to decreased liquidity and increased share price volatility.

