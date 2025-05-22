Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is a prominent Indian cement manufacturing company in the JK Lakshmi Cement group. Based in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the company is known for producing high-quality cement in various construction projects nationwide. Its product range includes Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), catering to both infrastructure and residential needs. Udaipur Cement Share Price on NSE as of 22 May 2025 is 30.11 INR. Here will provide you more details on Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹30.09
- High Price: ₹30.23
- Low Price: ₹29.76
- Previous Close: ₹29.91
- Volume: 143,996
- Value (Lacs): ₹43.13
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: ₹48.60
- 52-wk low: ₹23.10
- Mkt cap: ₹1,678Cr
- Face Value: ₹4
Udaipur Cement Share Price Chart
Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹50
|2026
|₹60
|2027
|₹70
|2028
|₹80
|2029
|₹90
|2030
|₹110
Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025
Udaipur Cement share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹50. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd’s share price for 2025:
Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2030
Udaipur Cement share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹110. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd’s share price for 2030:
- Long-term Infrastructure Development: The government’s long-term focus on infrastructure projects, such as highways, smart cities, and rural development, will drive cement demand. Udaipur Cement’s ability to cater to these large-scale projects could significantly impact its market share and stock price growth by 2030.
- Technological Advancements and Innovation: By 2030, technological advancements in cement manufacturing, including automation and energy-efficient processes, will be crucial for Udaipur Cement. The adoption of innovative technologies to reduce costs and improve productivity can enhance profitability, which will positively influence its share price.
Sustainable Practices and Carbon Footprint Reduction: Environmental regulations are expected to tighten over the next decade. Udaipur Cement’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, through greener production methods and sustainable products, will play a critical role in attracting eco-conscious investors and securing future growth, impacting the share price favorably.
Shareholding Pattern for Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
- Promoters: 75.00%
- Public: 24.69%
- Foreign Institutions: 0.17%
- DII: 0.14%
Udaipur Cement Financials Statement
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|11.64B
|12.86%
|Operating expense
|2.56B
|31.66%
|Net income
|614.10M
|71.25%
|Net profit margin
|5.28
|51.72%
|Earnings per share
|—
|—
|EBITDA
|1.86B
|38.74%
|Effective tax rate
|27.57%
|—
