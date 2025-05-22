Udaipur Cement Share Price Target

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is a prominent Indian cement manufacturing company in the JK Lakshmi Cement group. Based in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the company is known for producing high-quality cement in various construction projects nationwide. Its product range includes Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), catering to both infrastructure and residential needs. Udaipur Cement Share Price on NSE as of 22 May 2025 is 30.11 INR. Here will provide you more details on Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹30.09
  • High Price: ₹30.23
  • Low Price: ₹29.76
  • Previous Close: ₹29.91
  • Volume: 143,996
  • Value (Lacs): ₹43.13
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹48.60
  • 52-wk low: ₹23.10
  • Mkt cap: ₹1,678Cr
  • Face Value: ₹4

Udaipur Cement Share Price Chart

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹50
2026 ₹60
2027 ₹70
2028 ₹80
2029 ₹90
2030 ₹110

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2025

Udaipur Cement share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹50. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd’s share price for 2025:

  • Expansion Plans and Capacity Utilization: Udaipur Cement’s share price will be influenced by its capacity expansion and utilization in 2025. If the company successfully increases production capacity and operates efficiently, it could meet rising demand, driving revenue growth and positively affecting its stock performance.
  • Sustainability Initiatives and Green Cement: As the construction industry shifts towards more environmentally friendly practices, Udaipur Cement’s adoption of sustainable manufacturing processes and production of eco-friendly cement will be key to attracting investors. Sustainability efforts will align the company with global trends and regulations, potentially boosting its share price.

  • Economic Growth and Infrastructure Investments: India’s economic growth and the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and smart cities, will directly impact cement demand. If these projects progress as planned, Udaipur Cement could benefit from increased sales, contributing to a rise in its share price by 2025.

Udaipur Cement Share Price Target 2030

Udaipur Cement share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹110. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd’s share price for 2030:

  • Long-term Infrastructure Development: The government’s long-term focus on infrastructure projects, such as highways, smart cities, and rural development, will drive cement demand. Udaipur Cement’s ability to cater to these large-scale projects could significantly impact its market share and stock price growth by 2030.
  • Technological Advancements and Innovation: By 2030, technological advancements in cement manufacturing, including automation and energy-efficient processes, will be crucial for Udaipur Cement. The adoption of innovative technologies to reduce costs and improve productivity can enhance profitability, which will positively influence its share price.

  • Sustainable Practices and Carbon Footprint Reduction: Environmental regulations are expected to tighten over the next decade. Udaipur Cement’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, through greener production methods and sustainable products, will play a critical role in attracting eco-conscious investors and securing future growth, impacting the share price favorably.

Shareholding Pattern for Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

  • Promoters: 75.00%
  • Public: 24.69%
  • Foreign Institutions: 0.17%
  • DII: 0.14%

 

Udaipur Cement Financials Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 11.64B 12.86%
Operating expense 2.56B 31.66%
Net income 614.10M 71.25%
Net profit margin 5.28 51.72%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 1.86B 38.74%
Effective tax rate 27.57%

Udaipur Cement Quarterly Financials

