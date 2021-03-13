Share Market Update – Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025

Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025:- Ujaas Energy’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to expand in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar power. Growth in government support for clean energy, rising demand for solar solutions, and better financial performance could drive stock prices higher. Ujaas Energy Share Price on NSE as of 28 February 2025 is 478.45 INR.

Ujaas Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 478.45

High: 478.50

Low: 478.45

Mkt cap: 5.07KCr

P/E ratio: 1,139.49

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 709.05

52-wk low: 20.68

Ujaas Energy Share Price Chart

Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ujaas Energy Share Price Target Years Ujaas Energy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 January – Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 February ₹480 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 March ₹500 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 April ₹520 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹540 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹560 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹580 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹600 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹620 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹640 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹680 Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹710

Ujaas Energy Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 93.79%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 6.21%

Key Factors Affecting Ujaas Energy Share Price Growth

Renewable Energy Demand – Rising focus on clean energy and government policies promoting solar power could boost the company’s business.

Government Policies & Subsidies – Supportive regulations and incentives for solar energy adoption may create growth opportunities.

Technological Advancements – Innovation in solar technology and cost reductions in solar panels could improve efficiency and profitability.

Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, debt reduction, and profitability will be key drivers for share price movement.

Competitive Market – Ujaas Energy’s ability to compete with larger renewable energy firms will impact its long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Ujaas Energy Share Price

Financial Stability – Weak financial performance or high debt levels could impact investor confidence and stock growth.

Government Policy Changes – Any reduction in subsidies or unfavorable regulatory changes could affect business operations.

Market Competition – Intense competition from larger renewable energy players may limit Ujaas Energy’s market share.

Supply Chain Issues – Rising costs or shortages of solar panels and components could affect project execution and profitability.

Fluctuations in Power Tariffs – Variations in solar power tariffs and energy pricing policies might impact revenue and growth potential.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Shareeram Proteins Share Price Target 2025