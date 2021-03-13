Share Market Update – Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025

Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025:- Ujaas Energy’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to expand in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar power. Growth in government support for clean energy, rising demand for solar solutions, and better financial performance could drive stock prices higher. Ujaas Energy Share Price on NSE as of 28 February 2025 is 478.45 INR.
Ujaas Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 478.45
- High: 478.50
- Low: 478.45
- Mkt cap: 5.07KCr
- P/E ratio: 1,139.49
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 709.05
- 52-wk low: 20.68
Ujaas Energy Share Price Chart
Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target Years
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹480
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹500
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹520
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹540
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹560
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹580
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹600
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹620
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹640
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹680
|Ujaas Energy Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹710
Ujaas Energy Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 93.79%
- FII: 0%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 6.21%
Key Factors Affecting Ujaas Energy Share Price Growth
-
Renewable Energy Demand – Rising focus on clean energy and government policies promoting solar power could boost the company’s business.
-
Government Policies & Subsidies – Supportive regulations and incentives for solar energy adoption may create growth opportunities.
-
Technological Advancements – Innovation in solar technology and cost reductions in solar panels could improve efficiency and profitability.
-
Financial Performance – Strong revenue growth, debt reduction, and profitability will be key drivers for share price movement.
-
Competitive Market – Ujaas Energy’s ability to compete with larger renewable energy firms will impact its long-term growth.
Risks and Challenges for Ujaas Energy Share Price
-
Financial Stability – Weak financial performance or high debt levels could impact investor confidence and stock growth.
-
Government Policy Changes – Any reduction in subsidies or unfavorable regulatory changes could affect business operations.
-
Market Competition – Intense competition from larger renewable energy players may limit Ujaas Energy’s market share.
-
Supply Chain Issues – Rising costs or shortages of solar panels and components could affect project execution and profitability.
-
Fluctuations in Power Tariffs – Variations in solar power tariffs and energy pricing policies might impact revenue and growth potential.
