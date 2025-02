Share Market Update – Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a prominent player in India’s small finance banking sector, catering primarily to underserved and unbanked communities. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, driven by the bank’s strong focus on retail lending, improved asset quality, and expansion of digital banking services. Its steady financial performance and efforts to diversify its product portfolio also add to its growth prospects. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 38.23 INR.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 37.15

High: 38.44

Low: 36.68

Mkt cap: 7.39KCr

P/E ratio: 7.59

Div yield: 3.93%

52-wk high: 61.35

52-wk low: 30.88

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Chart

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target Years Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 January ₹36 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 February ₹39 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 March ₹42 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹43 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹47 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹50 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹53 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹55 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹57 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹60 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹63 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹65

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 17.88%

DII: 6.58%

Public: 75.55%

