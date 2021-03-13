UK households will get a free £90 cost-of-living payment in February

The £90 cost of living grant gives vital financial support to UK households experiencing escalating costs. Eligible families can obtain much-needed assistance by knowing the eligibility requirements and application procedure. Because each local council establishes its criteria, viewing your municipality’s website or utilizing the GOV is essential. Use the UK Council Finder to receive the correct information. With extra choices such as supermarket coupons, energy savings, and cash handouts, UK households may better manage their continuous cost-of-living concerns.

Why is this payment being made?

The £90 payment is part of the UK government’s Household Support Fund, which aims to help low-income families deal with growing living costs. The fund, established in response to persistent economic issues, provides financial assistance to households to meet basics such as food, utilities, and other basic requirements.

Who is eligible for the £90 payment?

Eligibility conditions vary according to local council standards. However, the following categories are commonly regarded as eligible:

Families receiving means-tested benefits include those on Universal Credit, Income Support, Pension Credit, or Housing Benefit.

Low-income families in financial difficulty: Households are battling rising living costs, even if they are not receiving special subsidies.

Pensioners: In some cases, retirees who get Council Tax Support may automatically qualify.

It’s essential to remember that eligibility and payment amounts differ by municipality, so verify your local council’s exact criteria.

How Can UK Households Apply for a Free £90 Cost of Living Payment in February?

Find your local council using the GOV.UK council finder.

Visit your council’s official website to learn more about the Household Support Fund or the cost of living payment.

Read the qualifying requirements unique to your region since each council has its standards.

Fill out the application form available on your council’s website. You may have to produce paperwork, such as Providing proof of income or benefits, identification, domicile, utility bills, or financial hardship.

After you submit your application, your council will examine it. If authorized, the £90 payment will be processed and sent straight into your bank account or issued as a voucher, depending on the council’s payment method.

Typical Local Council Approaches:

