Share Market Update – Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025

Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd., established in 1972 and part of the Neterwala Group, is a leading Indian manufacturer and exporter of centrifugal and static castings made from heat, corrosion, and wear-resistant stainless steel alloys. The company serves critical industries such as petrochemicals, fertilizers, and refining, offering components like reformer tubes and furnace rollers. Uni Abex Alloy Share Price on BOM as of 17 April 2025 is 2,845.00 INR.

Uni Abex Alloy Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,820.00

High: 2,910.00

Low: 2,750.20

Mkt cap: 561.89Cr

P/E ratio: 23.06

Div yield: 0.88%

52-wk high: 3,895.00

52-wk low: 1,820.05

Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Chart

Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target Years Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 January – Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 February – Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 March – Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2950 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3100 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3200 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3400 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3500 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3600 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹3700 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3800 Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3900

Uni Abex Alloy Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 63.62%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.03%

Public: 36.35%

Key Factors Affecting Uni Abex Alloy Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Consistent Revenue Growth: Over the past three years, Uni Abex has demonstrated a strong annual revenue growth rate of approximately 19.79%, surpassing the industry average. This consistent performance indicates robust demand for its specialized alloy products and a solid market position. Strong Profitability Metrics: The company has maintained healthy profitability, with a return on equity (ROE) of 27.27% and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 33.28% over the past three years. These figures reflect efficient management and effective utilization of capital, which can attract investor confidence. Low Valuation Ratios: As of April 2025, Uni Abex’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio stands at 0.26, and its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 19.34. These relatively low valuation metrics suggest that the stock may be undervalued, presenting potential upside for investors. Expansion into International Markets: The company’s participation in international events, such as the CRU Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025, highlights its efforts to expand into North American markets. Showcasing advanced centrifugal casting capabilities can open new revenue streams and enhance global brand recognition. Positive Technical Indicators: Recent technical analyses indicate that Uni Abex’s stock holds buy signals from both short and long-term moving averages. The stock has risen in 7 of the last 10 trading days, suggesting positive momentum that could support future price appreciation. ​

Risks and Challenges for Uni Abex Alloy Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Valuation Concerns: As of April 16, 2025, Uni Abex Alloy’s stock is trading at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 4.92, which is relatively high. Such elevated valuations may indicate that the stock is priced for perfection, leaving little room for error and increasing the risk of a market correction if the company’s performance doesn’t meet investor expectations. Volatile Profit Margins: The company has experienced fluctuations in its profit margins, which can be attributed to variable raw material costs and operational inefficiencies. Such volatility can lead to unpredictable earnings, making it challenging for investors to forecast future performance accurately. ​ Limited Market Capitalization: With a market capitalization of approximately ₹545.48 crore, Uni Abex Alloy is considered a microcap company. Microcap stocks often face higher volatility and may have limited access to capital, which can hinder growth prospects and make the stock more susceptible to market fluctuations. Liquidity Constraints: Reports suggest that the company might face challenges in meeting its short-term obligations, indicating potential liquidity issues. Difficulty in paying suppliers or managing working capital can disrupt operations and affect profitability. Competitive Industry Landscape: Uni Abex Alloy operates in the castings and forgings industry, which is highly competitive with several established players. Increased competition can lead to pricing pressures, reduced market share, and compressed profit margins, all of which can adversely affect the company’s financial performance and stock valuation.

