Share Market Update – Union Bank Share Price Target 2025

Union Bank Share Price Target 2025: Union Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its financial performance, loan growth, and digital banking expansion. The bank has strong potential to grow with government support and increasing demand for banking services. Union Bank Share Price on NSE as of 27 February 2025 is 115.89 INR.

Union Bank of India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 116.75

High: 117.70

Low: 115.50

Mkt cap: 88.47KCr

P/E ratio: 5.40

Div yield: 3.11%

52-wk high: 172.50

52-wk low: 100.81

Union Bank Share Price Chart

Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Union Bank Share Price Target Years Union Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 January – Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 February ₹117 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 March ₹123 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹128 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹133 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹138 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹145 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹150 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹155 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹160 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹165 Union Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹175

Union Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.76%

FII: 6.46%

DII: 11.94%

Public: 6.85%

Key Factors Affecting Union Bank Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Union Bank’s share price target for 2025:

Loan Portfolio Growth – An increase in loans to retail, corporate, and small businesses can boost the bank’s revenue and profitability. Asset Quality Management – Effective handling of non-performing assets (NPAs) will improve financial stability and investor confidence. Digital Banking Expansion – Growth in digital banking services and fintech partnerships can enhance customer convenience and business operations. Government Policies & Support – Favorable government initiatives for public sector banks can positively impact business growth. Economic Conditions – The overall economic environment, including inflation rates and GDP growth, will directly affect loan demand and financial performance.

Risks and Challenges for Union Bank Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Union Bank’s share price target in 2025:

High Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – Rising bad loans can impact profitability and weaken the bank’s financial health. Regulatory Compliance – Strict banking regulations and compliance requirements may increase operational costs. Market Competition – Intense competition from private banks and digital payment platforms could affect market share. Economic Slowdowns – Poor economic conditions may reduce loan demand and increase default risks. Cybersecurity Threats – Growing reliance on digital banking services makes the bank vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – PFC Share Price Target 2025