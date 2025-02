Share Market Update – Unitech Share Price Target 2025

Unitech Share Price Target 2025:- Unitech Limited, once a major player in India’s real estate sector, has faced significant challenges over the years. The company’s share price target for 2025 depends largely on its ability to resolve legal and financial hurdles, complete pending projects, and rebuild trust among investors and customers. Any positive developments in the real estate market and government reforms supporting the sector could also boost its growth. Unitech Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 9.09 INR.

Unitech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 9.13

High: 9.13

Low: 9.04

Mkt cap: 2.38KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 18.50

52-wk low: 8.05

Unitech Share Price Chart

Unitech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Unitech Share Price Target Years Unitech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Unitech Share Price Target 2025 January ₹9.07 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 February ₹10 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 March ₹11 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 April ₹12 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 May ₹13 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹14 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹15 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹16 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹17 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹18 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹19 Unitech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹20

Unitech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 5.13%

FII: 0.52%

DII: 1.09%

Public: 93.26%

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Orient Green Share Price Target 2025