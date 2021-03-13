UOB Share Price Target 2025:- UOB’s share price target for 2025 will depend on interest rate trends, regional economic growth, and its ability to expand digital banking services. As one of Southeast Asia’s leading banks, UOB benefits from strong financial stability and government support. UOB Share Price on SGX as of 24 February 2025 is 38.52 SGD.

United Overseas Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 38.37

High: 38.62

Low: 38.22

Mkt cap: 6.49KCr

P/E ratio: 10.65

Div yield: 4.67%

52-wk high: 39.20

52-wk low: 27.95

UOB Share Price Chart

UOB Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

UOB Share Price Target Years UOB Share Price Target Months Share Price Target UOB Share Price Target 2025 January – UOB Share Price Target 2025 February SGD 39 UOB Share Price Target 2025 March SGD 40 UOB Share Price Target 2025 April SGD 41 UOB Share Price Target 2025 May SGD 42 UOB Share Price Target 2025 June SGD 43 UOB Share Price Target 2025 July SGD 45 UOB Share Price Target 2025 August SGD 46 UOB Share Price Target 2025 September SGD 47 UOB Share Price Target 2025 October SGD 48 UOB Share Price Target 2025 November SGD 49 UOB Share Price Target 2025 December SGD 50

Key Factors Affecting UOB Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of United Overseas Bank (UOB) share price target for 2025:

Interest Rate Trends – UOB’s profitability depends on interest rates set by central banks. Higher rates can boost net interest margins (NIM), while lower rates may reduce earnings. Loan Growth & Asset Quality – Expanding its loan portfolio while maintaining low non-performing loans (NPLs) is crucial for UOB’s financial health and stock performance. Regional Economic Conditions – As a major bank in Southeast Asia, UOB’s growth is linked to economic trends in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and other key markets. Digital Transformation & Fintech Competition – Investing in digital banking and staying ahead of fintech competitors will be essential for UOB’s long-term growth. Regulatory & Policy Changes – Banking regulations, capital requirements, and compliance rules in different countries can impact UOB’s operations and profitability.

Risks and Challenges for UOB Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for United Overseas Bank (UOB) share price target in 2025:

Economic Slowdown – A weak economy in Southeast Asia could reduce loan demand and increase bad debts, affecting UOB’s profitability. Regulatory Changes – Stricter banking regulations, capital requirements, or compliance costs could impact UOB’s financial performance and growth plans. Interest Rate Volatility – Fluctuations in interest rates can affect UOB’s net interest margin (NIM), impacting revenue and earnings. Competition from Fintech & Digital Banks – Rising competition from digital-first banks and fintech companies may put pressure on UOB’s market share and profitability. Geopolitical & Global Market Risks – Trade tensions, currency fluctuations, and external economic shocks could create uncertainties that affect UOB’s operations and investor sentiment.

