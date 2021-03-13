Share Market Update – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025:- Jupiter Wagons is a key player in manufacturing railway wagons, passenger coaches, and other mobility solutions. With growing investments in railway infrastructure and freight transportation, the company is expected to benefit from increased demand. Government initiatives like Make in India and modernization of Indian Railways could support its growth. However, factors like raw material costs, competition, and dependence on government contracts may impact its share price movement. Jupiter Wagons Share Price on NSE as of 11 February 2025 is 318.60 INR.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 333.40

High: 333.40

Low: 316.50

Mkt cap: 15.10KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 748.10

52-wk low: 300.50

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Chart

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target Years Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 January ₹400 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 February ₹340 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 March ₹400 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 April ₹450 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 May ₹500 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 June ₹550 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 July ₹600 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 August ₹640 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 September ₹670 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 October ₹700 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 November ₹725 Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 December ₹750

Jupiter Wagons Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 68.11%

FII: 3.45%

DII: 1.74%

Public: 26.71%

Key Factors Affecting Jupiter Wagons Share Price Growth

Strong Demand for Rail Freight – With increasing industrial activity and logistics expansion in India, the demand for freight wagons and rail transportation is expected to rise, benefiting Jupiter Wagons.

Government Infrastructure Push – The Indian government’s investment in railway modernization, including freight corridors and wagon procurement, can drive the company’s revenue growth.

New Technology & Innovation – Adoption of advanced wagon manufacturing techniques, lightweight materials, and smart rail solutions can improve efficiency and attract more orders.

Order Book & Contracts – Large orders from Indian Railways and private logistics companies will significantly impact revenue and profitability, influencing share price growth.

Export Opportunities – Expansion into global markets and partnerships with international rail networks can provide additional revenue streams and boost investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Jupiter Wagons Share Price

Dependence on Government Orders – A significant portion of revenue comes from Indian Railways. Any delays or reductions in government contracts can impact growth.

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of steel and other essential materials can affect profit margins if the company cannot pass these costs to customers.

Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Stricter government policies, safety regulations, or environmental laws may increase operational costs and affect production timelines.

Competition in the Sector – The presence of other established wagon manufacturers and new entrants in the railway sector can put pressure on pricing and market share.

Economic Slowdown & Logistics Demand – A slowdown in industrial activity or reduced freight movement can impact the demand for new wagons, affecting revenue growth and share performance.

