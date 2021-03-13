Urgent Alert: Houston Faces Life-Threatening Weather – Prepare Now Before It’s Too Late!

Houston, it’s time to take action. A powerful weather system is heading straight for the city, and it’s not going to be easy. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, which could cause serious disruptions throughout the day. Strong winds, torrential rainfall, and even the possibility of hail are all on the table. If you’re in Houston, you’ll want to pay attention to what’s coming.

Flash Flood Watch: Don’t Let Your Guard Down

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect across Houston, and it’s not a drill. The city is set to experience heavy rainfall this afternoon, and the ground is already saturated from earlier storms. This means any additional rain could quickly overwhelm the drainage systems, leading to flooding – and fast. Streets could become rivers, especially in low-lying areas and along bayous. If you live in a flood-prone area, now is the time to prepare and stay alert.

Severe Thunderstorms: The Storms Aren’t Just Heavy, They’re Dangerous

Along with the potential for flash flooding, Houston is also facing severe thunderstorms. These storms won’t just bring rain – they’ll bring winds that could top 60 mph, strong enough to knock down trees and cause power outages. There’s also the chance of hail, which could damage cars and homes. The worst part? Visibility will be extremely poor during the storms, making it unsafe to be out on the road. If you can stay home, do it. If you have to drive, be prepared for sudden weather changes.

What to Do to Stay Safe

Stay Updated: Keep your phone or TV on, and check local weather updates frequently. The situation can change quickly, and you want to be informed. Avoid Flooded Streets: If you see flooding, don’t try to drive through it. It’s tempting, but just a few inches of water can make it dangerous. Remember the mantra: “Turn around, don’t drown.” Secure Your Yard: Strong winds could pick up anything that’s not tied down. Make sure to bring in outdoor furniture, toys, or anything that could fly around and cause damage. Be Ready for Power Outages: Charge your phone and gather flashlights, batteries, and snacks. If the power goes out, you’ll be glad you prepared.

Be Prepared, Stay Safe

This isn’t the time to take chances. The weather is unpredictable, and while we’re hoping the worst will pass quickly, the threat of flash floods and severe storms is real. It’s a good idea to keep your family close, stay indoors when possible, and have an emergency plan ready just in case. Stay safe, Houston – this storm isn’t something you want to take lightly.