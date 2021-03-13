Urgent Alert: Idaho Faces Avalanche Dangers Amidst Severe Weather Conditions

Residents across Idaho are being urged to exercise caution as the state faces a combination of severe weather conditions, including avalanche warnings and significant precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) and local authorities have issued multiple advisories to keep the public informed and safe.

Avalanche Warnings in West Central Mountains

The Payette National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the West Central Mountains of Idaho, affecting areas near McCall, New Meadows, Donnelly, Cascade, and Yellow Pine. This warning is in effect until 12:00 PM MST on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Key Details:

Hazard: Heavy, wet snowfall combined with rising rain levels up to 7,000 feet is creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Both natural and human-triggered avalanches large enough to bury individuals are highly likely.

Impacted Areas: Mountains surrounding the communities of McCall, New Meadows, Donnelly, Cascade, and Yellow Pine.

Recommendations: Travelling on or beneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees is strongly discouraged. Avalanches may impact groomed snowmobile trails and roadways, including those along the South Fork of the Salmon and East Fork South Fork.

Winter Weather Advisory for Sun Valley Region

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sun Valley Region until 11:00 AM MST on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Forecast Highlights:

Precipitation: Snow expected above 7,000 feet, with a mix of rain and snow below this elevation.

Accumulations: 5 to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, with localized areas receiving up to 20 inches. Below 7,000 feet, expect 1 to 5 inches of snow.

Winds: Gusts up to 40 mph, particularly over higher elevations.

Impacts: Travel may be challenging, especially over Galena Summit. Hazardous conditions could affect both weekend travel and the Monday morning commute.

Motorists are advised to slow down and exercise caution. For the latest road conditions, call 511.

General Safety Precautions

Residents and visitors in affected areas should: