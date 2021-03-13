Urgent Weather Alert: Don’t Step Outside Until You Read This Chicago Storm Update!

Chicago, get ready—an intense winter storm is on its way, and it’s expected to hit the city within the next few hours. What you can expect: heavy snow, freezing rain, and gusty winds that will make the commute a nightmare. Local authorities are urging everyone to take precautions as this storm could cause serious disruptions, so make sure you’re prepared for what’s coming.

Snow and Ice to Blanket the City

As the day goes on, snow will begin to fall, and it’s expected to accumulate quickly—up to 6 inches in some areas. But it won’t just be snow. Freezing rain is also expected to make roads and sidewalks slick and dangerous. Travel will be difficult, and if you don’t need to go anywhere, it’s best to stay inside. The combination of snow and ice will make roads hazardous, especially during rush hour, so it’s a good idea to check your commute before heading out.

Strong Winds Could Make Things Worse

On top of the snow and ice, strong winds are on the way, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph. This will make visibility even worse, and the cold will feel unbearable. These winds could also bring down trees and power lines, so there’s a real risk of power outages. If you haven’t already, it’s a good idea to secure outdoor furniture and anything that could get blown away. Stay inside as much as possible, and avoid being out in the elements.

How to Stay Safe and Prepare

Now is the time to get ready. If you haven’t stocked up on essentials, head out to the store and grab things like food, water, and medications. You never know how long the storm could last, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you do need to leave the house, make sure your car is winter-ready. Check your tires, make sure your gas tank is full, and pack an emergency kit just in case. Make sure you’re staying updated with weather alerts throughout the day, as conditions could worsen quickly.

Stay Inside If You Can

The best advice right now is to stay home if you can. The storm is going to hit hard, and the last thing you want is to be caught outside in dangerous conditions. If you have to go out, make sure you bundle up and limit your time outside. The wind chill will make it feel even colder, so take extra precautions. Also, keep your phone charged, and have a backup plan for power outages. If you can’t avoid going outside, make sure to wear layers, cover exposed skin, and be cautious.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe

This storm is shaping up to be one of the toughest we’ve seen in a while, and it’s important to stay informed. Keep an eye on weather updates and pay attention to any warnings. Chicago has dealt with severe weather before, but this one could be especially dangerous. Be prepared, stay safe, and help your neighbors if you can.