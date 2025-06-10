Urja Global Ltd is an Indian company primarily focused on providing renewable energy solutions. It specializes in the development and installation of solar energy systems, aiming to promote clean and sustainable energy. The company offers a wide range of products including solar panels, inverters, and batteries, catering to both residential and commercial sectors. Urja Global is committed to contributing to India’s renewable energy targets, capitalizing on the growing demand for eco-friendly power solutions. Urja Global Share Price on NSE as of 10 June 2025 is 16.25 INR. Here will provide you more details on Urja Global Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Urja Global Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 15.10

High: 17.05

Low: 15.08

Mkt cap: 854.99Cr

P/E ratio: 677.08

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 25.45

52-wk low: 10.87

Urja Global Ltd Competitors

Here are four competitor companies to Urja Global Ltd. based on their focus on renewable energy and electric vehicles:

Tata Power Company Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹51,781.77 crore Suzlon Energy Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹11,100.43 crore Renew Power – Market Capitalization: ₹39,950 crore Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd – Market Capitalization: ₹3,910 crore.

Urja Global Ltd Share Price Chart

Urja Global Ltd Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Urja Global Ltd Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹30 2026 ₹45 2027 ₹60 2028 ₹75 2029 ₹80 2030 ₹100

Urja Global Ltd Share Price Target 2025

Urja Global share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹30. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Urja Global Ltd. for 2025:

Renewable Energy Market Growth: Increased adoption of solar energy solutions and electric vehicles will drive demand for the company’s products. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with government bodies and private sector players can enhance market reach and improve infrastructure. Innovation in Battery Solutions: Continued innovation in energy storage solutions can improve competitiveness and operational efficiency, contributing to sustained growth.

Urja Global Ltd Share Price Target 2030

Urja Global share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹100. Here are three risks and challenges for Urja Global Ltd. share price target by 2030:

Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government policies or energy regulations can affect the profitability of renewable energy projects. Technological Obsolescence: If the company fails to keep up with rapid technological advancements in solar and battery storage, it may lose its competitive edge. Market Competition: Growing competition from both established players and new entrants in the renewable energy sector could impact market share and profit margins.

Urja Global Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 19.43%

Retail and Others: 80.45%

FII: 0.12%

Urja Global Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 672.47M 51.22% Operating expense 126.35M 47.84% Net income 12.72M -37.53% Net profit margin 1.89 -58.73% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 20.26M -20.30% Effective tax rate 31.88% —

