US Fed Will Announce Policy Decision in Light of “Stagflation Risk”

On March 19, a rate-setting panel led by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce the US central bank’s second policy decision for 2025, despite widespread anticipation of an interest rate suspension due to economic uncertainties around tariffs.

US Fed Policy:

Despite the threat of “stagflation” to the most excellent economy in the world, the US Reserve started its two-day monetary policy meeting on March 18 with widespread Wall Street forecasts of an interest rate pause at the current 4.25–4.50%. US inflation risks have increased due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff rises, which intensified a trade war with neighboring nations.

Today’s US Fed meeting might put the central bank and its chairman, Jerome Powell, in a far more difficult position. Although it decreased last month, inflation is still high and might rise due to tariffs. Additionally, business and consumer confidence has been severely damaged by tariff threats and drastic cuts to government expenditure and employment, which could hurt the economy and increase unemployment.

The phrase “stagflation” plagues central bankers and combines persistently high inflation and a weak or stagnant economy. If it materializes, the Fed finds it challenging to deal with stagflation because policymakers usually raise rates or maintain high levels to fight inflation. However, the Fed would typically lower rates to lower borrowing costs and spur growth if unemployment also increased.