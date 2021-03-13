US Markets Move a Little Higher: Dow Jones 0.24% Up and S&P BSE 500 up 0.04%

US stocks were slightly higher during the mid-trading session; the S&P 500 was up 0.04 percent at 6112.37. At 14:01 ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.24 percent at 444, 347.

During the S&P 500 trading session, Airbnb, Super Micro Computers, Wynn Resorts, West Pharmaceutical Services, and other companies were the biggest gainers.

GoDaddy Inc., DaVita Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Motorola Solutions, and others were the biggest losers in the S&P 500 trading session.

The recent earnings season and any changes in the Trump administration’s economic plans, such as tax breaks, tariffs, or changes to fiscal policies, will be closely watched by markets.

Following a report indicating that two major tech companies, Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), may be interested in purchasing Intel components, Intel shares were up 11.25 percent at 14.01 ET. Broadcom is thinking about providing Intel’s marketing and chip design business.

According to the article, TSMC is considering investing in or acquiring Intel’s plants entirely.

After announcing a partnership with Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line to develop a new brand, Nike’s stock jumped 4.8%. Following Super Micro Computer Inc.’s second-quarter business report, which forecasted $40 billion in sales for its fiscal 2026—much higher than analysts had anticipated—shares of the firm rose 11.45%.