Share Market Update – Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025

Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025:- Vakrangee’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to expand its network of retail outlets, known as Vakrangee Kendras, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. With increasing demand for digital banking, e-governance, and other financial services, the company is well-positioned to grow. Government initiatives like Digital India and financial inclusion programs further support its business model. Vakrangee Share Price on NSE as of 14 February 2025 is 16.60 INR.

Vakrangee Limited: Current Market Overview

Open: 16.60

High: 16.60

Low: 16.00

Mkt cap: 1.80KCr

P/E ratio: 273.57

Div yield: 0.30%

52-wk high: 38.20

52-wk low: 14.30

Vakrangee Share Price Chart

Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vakrangee Share Price Target Years Vakrangee Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 January ₹24 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 February ₹20 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 March ₹22 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 April ₹24 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 May ₹26 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 June ₹28 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 July ₹30 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 August ₹32 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 September ₹34 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 October ₹36 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 November ₹38 Vakrangee Share Price Target 2025 December ₹40

Vakrangee Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 41.67%

FII: 2.82%

DII: 4.47%

Public: 51.04%

Key Factors Affecting Vakrangee Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Vakrangee’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion of Vakrangee Kendras: The company’s plan to increase its network of last-mile retail outlets will play a significant role in driving growth, especially in underserved rural areas. Digital Services Growth: Rising demand for digital banking, e-governance, and financial services can boost Vakrangee’s revenue as it continues expanding its digital offerings. Government Initiatives: Government programs like Digital India and financial inclusion schemes support Vakrangee’s core services, creating growth opportunities. Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic partnerships with banks, insurance companies, and e-commerce platforms will help diversify its services and customer base. Technology Integration: Adoption of new technologies like AI, blockchain, and improved cybersecurity can enhance operational efficiency and customer trust.

Risks and Challenges for Vakrangee Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Vakrangee’s share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Changes: Changes in government regulations related to digital services, banking, or e-governance could impact Vakrangee’s operations and growth. Operational Scalability: Rapid expansion of Vakrangee Kendras requires efficient management and infrastructure, and any operational inefficiency might affect service quality. Technological Risks: As a tech-driven business, Vakrangee is exposed to cybersecurity threats and potential disruptions from outdated systems if it fails to innovate. Competition from Fintech Players: Growing competition from fintech companies and other service aggregators could impact market share and profitability. Dependence on Government Initiatives: Vakrangee’s growth is closely tied to government programs like Digital India, and any policy shift or reduced support could hinder future growth.

