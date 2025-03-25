Varun Beverages sets a record date for the final dividend

Varun Beverages sets a record date for the final dividend. Check the information here

ByJammuna

Varun Beverages has designated Friday, April 4, 2025, as the record date for determining whether stockholders can receive the final dividend payout. The record date determines whether equity owners are entitled to receive the final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share, having a face value of Rs. 2 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The final dividend, if approved by equity shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 3, 2025, will be distributed beginning Monday, April 7, 2025, to shareholders whose names are recorded in the Company’s Register of Members or the Depositories’ list of beneficial owners as of Friday, April 4, 2025.

Trendlyne data shows that Varun Beverages has announced eleven dividends since August 16, 2017. The corporation declared an equity dividend of ₹2.50 per share last year. Varun Beverages, PepsiCo’s largest franchise bottler, reported a 36% rise in total net profit to ₹195.64 crore in the December quarter of 2024, led by increased volume and margins. According to a regulatory filing, Varun Beverages earned a net profit of ₹143.76 crore during the October-December quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Varun Beverages’ share price right now:

Varun Beverages’ share price began at ₹534 per share on the BSE, with an intraday low of ₹522.80 and an intraday high of ₹534.80. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, indicated that Varun Beverages’ share price has effectively tested the bounce-back target zone of 530-550, which coincides with the dropping 50-day EMA. This level now serves as a significant resistance. Immediate support is located in the 500-520 range, and a break below this level might result in a new round of selling, bringing the stock below 421 levels. Traders should pay particular attention to price activity; failure to maintain the above support may imply increased negative momentum in the coming days.

