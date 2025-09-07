Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rebound Toward ₹600?

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo’s key bottling partner and one of India’s fastest-growing beverage companies, is trading near ₹469.65 as of September 5, 2025. Analysts see a 2025 share price target in the range of ₹470 to ₹600, with Goldman Sachs setting a bullish target of ₹600, while ICICI Securities maintains a cautious view at ₹500. Technical charts show strong support around ₹480–₹490 and resistance near ₹500, making these levels crucial for the next move. Despite weak short-term momentum, strong fundamentals and expansion into global markets may help Varun Beverages regain strength toward the ₹600 mark in 2025.

Current Market Snapshot

Price today : ~₹469.65 (Sept 7, 2025)

52-week range : ₹419.55 – ₹668

Valuation: P/E ~55× | ROE ~22.5% | ROCE ~24.8% | Dividend yield ~0.2%

2025 Price Target Forecast

Bullish case : ₹600 (Goldman Sachs sees ~22% upside)

Base case : ₹500 (ICICI Securities’ Hold rating)

Conservative case: ₹470–₹490 (near current levels, limited upside)

Technical Outlook

Support zone : ₹480–₹490

Resistance zone : ₹500+

Indicators : Oversold RSI (26), moving averages show weak momentum

Sentiment: Neutral to bearish in the short term

Growth Drivers

Strong expansion across Africa and global RTD markets

High return ratios (ROE & ROCE above 20%)

PepsiCo bottling dominance supports long-term growth

Key Risks

Expensive valuation may cap short-term gains

Weak technical trend could push stock below ₹480

If Varun Beverages sustains above ₹480, it may retest ₹500 in the near term and has potential to climb toward ₹600 in 2025. A fall below ₹480 could invite more downside pressure.