Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rebound Toward ₹600?

Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rebound Toward ₹600?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo’s key bottling partner and one of India’s fastest-growing beverage companies, is trading near ₹469.65 as of September 5, 2025. Analysts see a 2025 share price target in the range of ₹470 to ₹600, with Goldman Sachs setting a bullish target of ₹600, while ICICI Securities maintains a cautious view at ₹500. Technical charts show strong support around ₹480–₹490 and resistance near ₹500, making these levels crucial for the next move. Despite weak short-term momentum, strong fundamentals and expansion into global markets may help Varun Beverages regain strength toward the ₹600 mark in 2025.

Current Market Snapshot

  • Price today: ~₹469.65 (Sept 7, 2025)

  • 52-week range: ₹419.55 – ₹668

  • Valuation: P/E ~55× | ROE ~22.5% | ROCE ~24.8% | Dividend yield ~0.2%

Varun Beverages Share Price Chart

2025 Price Target Forecast

  • Bullish case: ₹600 (Goldman Sachs sees ~22% upside)

  • Base case: ₹500 (ICICI Securities’ Hold rating)

  • Conservative case: ₹470–₹490 (near current levels, limited upside)

Technical Outlook

  • Support zone: ₹480–₹490

  • Resistance zone: ₹500+

  • Indicators: Oversold RSI (26), moving averages show weak momentum

  • Sentiment: Neutral to bearish in the short term

Growth Drivers

  • Strong expansion across Africa and global RTD markets

  • High return ratios (ROE & ROCE above 20%)

  • PepsiCo bottling dominance supports long-term growth

Key Risks

  • Expensive valuation may cap short-term gains

  • Weak technical trend could push stock below ₹480

If Varun Beverages sustains above ₹480, it may retest ₹500 in the near term and has potential to climb toward ₹600 in 2025. A fall below ₹480 could invite more downside pressure.

Similar Posts

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is a technology-driven company that provides IT consulting and software development services. They focus on offering innovative solutions for businesses across various industries, helping companies improve their operations through digital transformation. Their expertise ranges from cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to custom software development. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions…

Colgate Palmolive Share Price Target
|

Colgate Palmolive Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a well-known American company that makes everyday products like toothpaste, soap, and cleaning supplies. It was founded in 1806 and is now one of the largest companies in the world in its industry. Some of its popular brands include Colgate (toothpaste), Palmolive (dish soap), and Softsoap (liquid hand soap). The company sells…

Riba Textiles Share Price Target

Riba Textiles Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Riba Textiles Ltd is an Indian company specializing in the manufacturing of high-quality textiles. Known for its wide range of textile products, Riba Textiles operates in the fabric and garment industry, serving both domestic and international markets. The company focuses on producing sustainable and innovative textiles, offering solutions in areas such as home textiles, garments,…

Aditya Vision Share Price Target

Aditya Vision Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Aditya Vision Ltd is a fast-growing retail chain specializing in consumer electronics, home appliances, and IT products. Established in Bihar, India, the company has expanded its footprint across multiple states, offering a wide range of branded products from leading manufacturers. Known for its customer-centric approach, Aditya Vision provides quality products, competitive pricing, and excellent after-sales…

SBI Life Share Price Target 2025: Is ₹2,050 Possible After Strong Q1 Momentum?

SBI Life Share Price Target 2025: Is ₹2,050 Possible After Strong Q1 Momentum?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

SBI Life Insurance (NSE: SBILIFE) is currently showing bullish signs, hovering around ₹1,848.10 as of July 28, 2025. The big question now: Will SBI Life break past ₹2,000 and head toward ₹2,050 or more by the end of 2025? Current Market Snapshot (as of July 28, 2025) Latest Share Price: ₹1,848.10 52-Week Range: ₹1,372.55 – ₹1,936.00…

KFINTECH Share Price Target

KFINTECH Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByAnkita Vasishtha

KFin Technologies Ltd is a prominent player in the financial technology space, offering a wide range of solutions for asset managers, corporate issuers, and other financial institutions. The company specializes in investor servicing, fund administration, and transaction management, enabling seamless operations for its clients. KFINTECH Share Price on NSE as of 2 January 2025 is…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *