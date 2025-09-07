Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025: Can It Rebound Toward ₹600?
Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo’s key bottling partner and one of India’s fastest-growing beverage companies, is trading near ₹469.65 as of September 5, 2025. Analysts see a 2025 share price target in the range of ₹470 to ₹600, with Goldman Sachs setting a bullish target of ₹600, while ICICI Securities maintains a cautious view at ₹500. Technical charts show strong support around ₹480–₹490 and resistance near ₹500, making these levels crucial for the next move. Despite weak short-term momentum, strong fundamentals and expansion into global markets may help Varun Beverages regain strength toward the ₹600 mark in 2025.
Current Market Snapshot
-
Price today: ~₹469.65 (Sept 7, 2025)
-
52-week range: ₹419.55 – ₹668
-
Valuation: P/E ~55× | ROE ~22.5% | ROCE ~24.8% | Dividend yield ~0.2%
2025 Price Target Forecast
-
Bullish case: ₹600 (Goldman Sachs sees ~22% upside)
-
Base case: ₹500 (ICICI Securities’ Hold rating)
-
Conservative case: ₹470–₹490 (near current levels, limited upside)
Technical Outlook
-
Support zone: ₹480–₹490
-
Resistance zone: ₹500+
-
Indicators: Oversold RSI (26), moving averages show weak momentum
-
Sentiment: Neutral to bearish in the short term
Growth Drivers
-
Strong expansion across Africa and global RTD markets
-
High return ratios (ROE & ROCE above 20%)
-
PepsiCo bottling dominance supports long-term growth
Key Risks
-
Expensive valuation may cap short-term gains
-
Weak technical trend could push stock below ₹480
If Varun Beverages sustains above ₹480, it may retest ₹500 in the near term and has potential to climb toward ₹600 in 2025. A fall below ₹480 could invite more downside pressure.