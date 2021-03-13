Share Market Update – Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025

Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025:- Varun Beverages, a key bottling partner for PepsiCo, is expected to see strong growth in 2025 driven by increasing demand for soft drinks, expansion into new markets, and a growing distribution network. The company’s strategic investments in capacity expansion and product diversification may further boost revenue. Varun Beverages Share Price on NSE as of 19 February 2025 is 476.00 INR.

Strong Demand for Beverages – Increasing consumer demand for soft drinks, energy drinks, and packaged beverages will drive sales growth. Expanding market penetration in rural and urban areas will also boost revenue.

Expansion and Market Presence – Varun Beverages is aggressively expanding its distribution network and production capacity, which will enhance its market share and support long-term growth.

PepsiCo Partnership – As one of the largest bottlers for PepsiCo, the company benefits from strong brand association, product innovation, and marketing strategies that can positively impact sales.

Global Expansion – The company is expanding into international markets, particularly in Africa and South Asia, which provides new revenue streams and reduces dependence on the Indian market.