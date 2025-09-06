Varun Beverages Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Current Graph

Varun Beverages Ltd is one of the largest bottlers of PepsiCo products globally, operating in India and several international markets. The company produces and distributes a wide range of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, and packaged water under well-known brands like Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew, and Aquafina. Varun Beverages Share Price on NSE as of 6 September 2025 is 469.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Varun Beverages Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹490.75

High Price: ₹492.95

Low Price: ₹468.50

P/E ratio: 55.18

Div yield: 0.32%

52-wk high: ₹668.00

52-wk low: ₹419.55

Mkt cap: ₹1.59LCr

Varun Beverages Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Varun Beverages Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd Market Capital: Not publicly listed

As the bottling partner for Coca-Cola in India, Hindustan Coca-Cola is a major competitor in the beverage bottling industry. PepsiCo India Market Capital: Not publicly listed

PepsiCo India competes directly with Varun Beverages in the soft drink and beverages sector. United Breweries Ltd Market Capital: ₹46,000 crore

United Breweries, known for its strong presence in the alcoholic beverage market, competes with Varun Beverages in the broader beverage industry.

Varun Beverages Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Varun Beverages Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹720 2026 ₹1050 2027 ₹2162 2028 ₹2510 2029 ₹2930 2030 ₹3125

Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2025

Varun Beverages share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹720. Here are three key risks and challenges for Varun Beverages’ share price target in 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility: The cost of key raw materials, including sugar, PET resin, and water, can fluctuate due to external factors like climate change or global supply chain disruptions. Any significant rise in these costs without corresponding price adjustments could squeeze margins and negatively affect the company’s profitability and share price. Regulatory and Environmental Concerns: As Varun Beverages operates in the food and beverage sector, it faces regulatory challenges, particularly in regions with strict environmental laws and sugar taxes. New regulations or heightened restrictions on water usage or plastic packaging could lead to increased operational costs and potential fines, impacting the company’s financial performance. Currency Fluctuations in International Markets: As Varun Beverages continues to expand its presence in international markets, fluctuations in currency exchange rates may affect its profitability. A weakening of foreign currencies in key markets could reduce earnings from those regions, posing a challenge to consistent revenue growth in 2025.

Varun Beverages Share Price Target 2030

Varun Beverages share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3125. Here are three key risks and challenges for Varun Beverages’ share price target in 2030:

Shifts in Consumer Preferences: Over the long term, there may be a growing shift towards healthier beverages, as consumers reduce their intake of sugary drinks. If Varun Beverages is unable to adapt its product offerings to align with these trends, it may face declining demand in its core product categories, which could impact revenue growth and share performance. Environmental and Sustainability Pressures: By 2030, global environmental regulations and consumer demand for sustainable practices are expected to intensify. Varun Beverages may face increasing pressure to reduce plastic usage, manage water resources more efficiently, and lower its carbon footprint. Failing to meet these demands could lead to reputational damage, increased costs, and stricter regulatory penalties, all of which could weigh on profitability and stock performance. Increased Competition and Market Saturation: As Varun Beverages expands globally, it will likely encounter stronger competition from both local and international beverage companies. Additionally, market saturation in key regions may limit growth opportunities, particularly if competitors offer innovative products or establish stronger distribution networks. This heightened competition could slow revenue growth and impact the company’s long-term share price trajectory.

Varun Beverages Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 59.82%

Foreign Institutions: 21.85%

Retail And Others: 10.53%

Domestic Institutions: 7.8%

Varun Beverages Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 200.08B 24.72% Operating expense 71.35B 28.91% Net income 25.95B 26.20% Net profit margin 12.97 1.17% Earnings per share 7.94 25.47% EBITDA 48.31B 28.95% Effective tax rate 23.27% —

