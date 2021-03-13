VBL Share Price Target 2025:- Varun Beverages Ltd. (VBL) is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by its strong partnership with PepsiCo, expansion into new markets, and increasing demand for beverages in India and abroad. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and growing consumption trends support its growth outlook. VBL Share Price on NSE as of 18 February 2025 is 468.10 INR.

Varun Beverages Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 476.00

High: 483.00

Low: 465.65

Mkt cap: 1.58LCr

P/E ratio: 58.94

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 681.12

52-wk low:465.65

VBL Share Price Chart

VBL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

VBL Share Price Target Years VBL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target VBL Share Price Target 2025 January – VBL Share Price Target 2025 February ₹490 VBL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹510 VBL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹530 VBL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹550 VBL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹570 VBL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹590 VBL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹610 VBL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹630 VBL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹650 VBL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹670 VBL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹690

VBL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.2%

FII: 25.26%

DII: 7.02%

Public: 7.52%

Key Factors Affecting VBL Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting Varun Beverages Ltd. (VBL) share price target for 2025:

Strong PepsiCo Partnership: As a key bottling partner for PepsiCo in India and other regions, VBL benefits from a strong brand portfolio and increasing beverage demand. Expanding Market Presence: Expansion into new territories and markets, both in India and internationally, boosts revenue potential. Rising Beverage Consumption: Growing demand for soft drinks and energy drinks, especially in emerging markets, supports business growth. Operational Efficiency: Focus on cost management, supply chain improvements, and automation enhances profitability. Favorable Demographics: A young population, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes in India drive demand for VBL’s products.

Risks and Challenges for VBL Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges for Varun Beverages Ltd. (VBL) share price target in 2025:

Seasonal Demand Fluctuations: Sales are highly dependent on seasonal trends, with peak demand during summer, leading to uneven revenue flow. Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of sugar, PET resins, and other raw materials can impact profit margins. Regulatory Challenges: Strict regulations on sugary drinks, plastic usage, and environmental norms may affect operations and costs. Competition: Intense competition from other beverage companies and local players could impact market share and pricing. Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in the economy could reduce consumer spending on non-essential products like soft drinks, affecting sales.

