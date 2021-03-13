Share Market Update – Vedanta Share Price Target 2025

Vedanta Share Price Target 2025:- Vedanta’s share price target for 2025 will depend on global metal prices, demand for natural resources, and the company’s ability to manage debt effectively. Growth in infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors could support its business, while government policies and environmental regulations may pose challenges. The company’s expansion plans and investments in sustainable mining will also play a key role in its future performance. Vedanta’s Share Price on NSE as of 19 February 2025 is 423.30 INR.

Vedanta Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 416.10

High: 427.40

Low: 414.00

Mkt cap: 1.65LCr

P/E ratio: 12.64

Div yield: 11.14%

52-wk high: 526.95

52-wk low: 249.50

Vedanta Share Price Chart

Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vedanta Share Price Target Years Vedanta Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 January – Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 February ₹430 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 March ₹440 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 April ₹450 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 May ₹460 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 June ₹470 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 July ₹480 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 August ₹490 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 September ₹500 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 October ₹510 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 November ₹520 Vedanta Share Price Target 2025 December ₹530

Vedanta Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 56.38%

FII: 12.02%

DII: 15.49%

Public: 16.11%

Key Factors Affecting Vedanta Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Vedanta’s share price target for 2025:

Commodity Prices (Metals & Oil) – Vedanta’s revenue depends on the prices of metals like aluminum, zinc, copper, and crude oil. Rising prices can boost profits, while falling prices may hurt earnings. Global & Domestic Demand – Higher demand for metals and energy, especially from industries like construction, automotive, and infrastructure, can drive Vedanta’s growth. Government Policies & Regulations – Favorable mining policies, lower export duties, and supportive industrial regulations can benefit Vedanta, while stricter environmental laws may pose challenges. Expansion & Investment Plans – Increasing production capacity, acquiring new mining assets, and investing in sustainable energy projects can fuel long-term growth. Debt Levels & Financial Health – Managing debt efficiently and maintaining strong cash flow will be crucial for Vedanta’s stability and investor confidence. Global Economic Trends – Economic growth in major markets like India and China, as well as geopolitical factors, can influence Vedanta’s business and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Vedanta Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Vedanta’s share price target for 2025:

Volatility in Commodity Prices – Fluctuations in metal and crude oil prices can directly impact Vedanta’s revenue and profitability. Regulatory & Environmental Issues – Stricter mining regulations, environmental restrictions, and government policies could affect operations and expansion plans. High Debt & Financial Stability – Vedanta has significant debt, and high interest costs or refinancing challenges could impact profitability and investor confidence. Global Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in key markets like India and China could reduce demand for metals and energy, affecting Vedanta’s earnings. Operational & Supply Chain Risks – Disruptions in mining, production, or logistics due to geopolitical issues, labor strikes, or natural disasters can impact business performance. ESG & Sustainability Challenges – Increasing focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors could lead to stricter compliance requirements and additional costs for sustainable operations.

