Vedanta Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Vedanta Ltd is one of India’s leading natural resources companies with a strong presence in sectors like mining, oil & gas, and metals. The company operates in areas such as zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, aluminum, and copper, playing a critical role in India’s industrial growth. Vedanta is also involved in the energy sector, contributing to power generation. Vedanta Share Price on NSE as of 29 May 2025 is 446.40 INR. Here will provide you more details on Vedanta Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Vedanta Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 448.70

High: 449.45

Low: 444.00

Mkt cap: 1.66LCr

P/E ratio: 11.01

Div yield: 10.57%

52-wk high: 526.95

52-wk low: 363.00

Vedanta Ltd Competitors

Here are three competitors of Vedanta Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Hindalco Industries Ltd Market Capital: ₹1,05,000 crore

Hindalco competes with Vedanta in the metals and mining sector, particularly in aluminum and copper production. Tata Steel Ltd Market Capital: ₹1,70,000 crore

Tata Steel is a major competitor in the steel industry, with significant operations in India and globally. JSW Steel Ltd Market Capital: ₹1,70,000 crore

JSW Steel is another key player in the metals industry, particularly in steel production, competing with Vedanta in various segments.

Vedanta Share Price Chart

Vedanta Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Vedanta Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹540 2026 ₹754 2027 ₹980 2028 ₹1162 2029 ₹1385 2030 ₹1525

Vedanta Share Price Target 2025

Vedanta share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹540. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact Vedanta’s share price target in 2025:

Volatility in Commodity Markets: Vedanta’s revenue is closely tied to the prices of commodities like metals and oil. A significant drop in global commodity prices due to market conditions or reduced demand could negatively affect the company’s profitability and its share price. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: Stricter environmental regulations, both domestically and internationally, could lead to higher compliance costs for Vedanta. Any delays or issues in acquiring necessary permits or adhering to environmental standards could disrupt operations and impact growth. Debt and Financing Risks: Vedanta has a substantial debt burden, and rising interest rates or challenges in refinancing debt could strain its financial position. This could increase operational costs, limit investments in growth projects, and create downward pressure on the share price.

Vedanta Share Price Target 2030

Vedanta share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1525. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Vedanta’s share price target in 2030:

Global Shift Toward Renewable Energy: As the world moves toward renewable energy and sustainable practices, demand for traditional fossil fuels and metals like coal could decline. Vedanta’s reliance on mining and oil operations may face challenges if it doesn’t adapt to this evolving energy landscape. Geopolitical Risks and Trade Tensions: Vedanta operates across multiple countries, and geopolitical instability or trade restrictions could disrupt its supply chains, affect export markets, and lead to higher operational costs. This uncertainty could impact long-term growth and profitability. Technological Disruption and Innovation: Advancements in technology could reduce the demand for certain metals and minerals that Vedanta produces. For instance, innovations in recycling or the development of alternative materials may reduce reliance on mined resources, potentially affecting the company’s revenues and market position.

Vedanta Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoter: 56.4%

FII: 11.2%

DII: 16.5%

Public and Others: 15.9

Vedanta Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 1.51T 6.02% Operating expense 478.57B 5.97% Net income 149.88B 253.57% Net profit margin 9.94 233.56% Earnings per share 34.97 615.71% EBITDA 425.28B 19.37% Effective tax rate 23.60% —

