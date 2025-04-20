Veedol Share Price Target 2025:- ​Veedol Corporation Limited, formerly known as Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd., is a prominent Indian manufacturer and marketer of automotive and industrial lubricants. Established in 1928 and headquartered in Kolkata, the company offers a diverse range of products, including engine oils, greases, gear oils, and EV fluids, catering to both domestic and international markets. Veedol Share Price on NSE as of 21 April 2025 is 1,488.40 INR.

Veedol Corporation Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,470.00

High: 1,505.00

Low: 1,470.00

Mkt cap: 2.53KCr

P/E ratio: 16.64

Div yield: 3.49%

52-wk high: 2,800.00

52-wk low: 1,305.00

Veedol Share Price Chart

Veedol Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Veedol Share Price Target Years Veedol Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Veedol Share Price Target 2025 January – Veedol Share Price Target 2025 February – Veedol Share Price Target 2025 March – Veedol Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1800 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1900 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2000 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2200 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2300 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2500 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2600 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2700 Veedol Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2800

Veedol Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 64.29%

FII: 1.26%

DII: 1.17%

Public: 33.28%

Key Factors Affecting Veedol Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Veedol Corporation’s share price by 2025:​

Strategic Partnerships: In February 2025, Veedol signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for strategic sourcing and future opportunities. This collaboration is expected to enhance Veedol’s market reach and operational efficiency. International Expansion: Veedol is actively expanding its global footprint by forging partnerships with distributors and franchise partners worldwide. This initiative aims to establish a strong international presence and tap into new markets. Financial Performance: Despite a slight year-on-year decline in net sales for December 2024, Veedol reported a 7.92% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit, indicating resilience and potential for recovery. Dividend Payouts: The company declared a substantial second interim dividend of 600% (INR 12 per share) for the financial year 2024-2025, reflecting strong cash flows and a commitment to shareholder returns. Joint Ventures: Veedol’s joint venture with ENEOS Corporation has strengthened its position in the Indian lubricant market. The venture combines Veedol’s local expertise with ENEOS’s global experience.

Risks and Challenges for Veedol Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Veedol Corporation’s share price target for 2025:​

Volatile Profit Margins: Veedol has experienced fluctuating profit margins, which can affect investor confidence and stock valuation. ​ Limited Market Share: With a market share of approximately 4% in the lubricants segment, Veedol faces stiff competition from larger players like Castrol India and Gulf Oil, potentially limiting its growth prospects. Technological Obsolescence: The company acknowledges the risk of technological obsolescence, which could impact its competitiveness if not addressed proactively. Operational Risks: Incidents such as the reported fire at a depot, resulting in inventory loss, highlight operational risks that could affect financial performance. Management Changes: Recent resignations in senior management positions may lead to strategic uncertainties, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

