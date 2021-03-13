Vermont Weekend Weather: Warming Trend Arrives as Arctic Air Moves Away

After a cold week, Vermont is expected to warm up this weekend as an arctic air mass moves out of the region. Temperatures will steadily climb, peaking in the mid-30s by Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 24° F. Northwest winds at 10 to 13 mph will make it seem much more remarkable. Overnight, temperatures will fall to 6°F under a mainly overcast sky. By Saturday, the sun will return, with a high of 29°F and winds shifting south at 5 to 9 mph. A weak system is forecast to pass through Saturday night, with a minor possibility of snow showers. Sunday will see more warmth, with highs reaching 33°F under largely overcast skies.

Next week, rain and snow showers are expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Travelers should remain up to date on road conditions, significantly when temperatures fluctuate and ice spots develop. Stay tuned for updates.