Share Market Update – Vertoz Share Price Target 2025

Vertoz Share Price Target 2025:- Vertoz Limited, established in 2012 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a publicly listed Indian technology company specializing in AI-powered MadTech (Marketing and Advertising Technology) and CloudTech solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including programmatic advertising, media representation, performance marketing, and cloud infrastructure solutions, catering to businesses, digital marketers, advertising agencies, digital publishers, cloud providers, and technology companies. Vertoz’s proprietary platforms—such as IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Adzurite, and AdMozart—enable clients to execute data-driven marketing strategies, optimize digital campaigns, and enhance monetization efforts. Vertoz Share Price on NSE as of 3 May 2025 is 9.41 INR.

Vertoz Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 9.56

High: 9.56

Low: 9.41

Mkt cap: 802.01Cr

P/E ratio: 34.54

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 44.10

52-wk low: 7.83

Vertoz Share Price Chart

Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vertoz Share Price Target Years Vertoz Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 January – Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 February – Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 March – Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 April – Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 May ₹15 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 June ₹20 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 July ₹25 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 August ₹30 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 September ₹35 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 October ₹40 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 November ₹45 Vertoz Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Vertoz Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 64.74%

FII: 2.95%

DII: 0%

Public: 32.31%

Key Factors Affecting Vertoz Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Vertoz Limited and its share price target for 2025:

Robust Financial Performance

Vertoz has demonstrated significant financial growth, with revenue increasing by 87.6% year-over-year to ₹155.4 crore in FY24. The company’s EBITDA and Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw substantial growth, rising by 25.9% and 46.0% respectively, indicating strong operational efficiency and profitability. Strategic Global Expansion

The company is actively expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally. Through platforms like IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Admozart, and Adzurite in the MadTech space, and QualiSpace and Connect Reseller in CloudTech, Vertoz is empowering businesses to thrive in the digital ecosystem. This global expansion strategy is expected to open new revenue streams and strengthen Vertoz’s market position. Adoption of AI-Driven Advertising Solutions

Vertoz is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its advertising solutions, allowing brands to deliver hyper-personalized ads with precision. By 2025, AI-driven advertising is expected to become even more prevalent, enabling marketers to analyze vast amounts of data to predict consumer behavior and create tailored ad experiences. Diversified Revenue Streams

The company’s revenue is well-diversified, with approximately 50% coming from the MadTech segment and 20% from CloudTech. Additionally, around 50% of its business is derived from international markets, while 20% is domestic. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations in any single segment or geography. Projected Continued Growth

Vertoz has projected a revenue growth of approximately 30% for FY25 and FY26. With revenues growing at 27% and profit at 17% over the last five years, the company is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by its innovation-driven approach and expansion into new markets.

Risks and Challenges for Vertoz Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Vertoz Limited’s share price target in 2025:

Significant Share Price Decline

Despite recent positive financial results, Vertoz’s share price has experienced a substantial decline of approximately 76% over the past year. This downturn indicates potential investor concerns regarding the company’s long-term growth prospects and market valuation. Overvaluation Concerns

Analyses suggest that Vertoz’s stock may be overvalued. For instance, Alpha Spread estimates the intrinsic value of the stock at ₹7.12, which is about 26% lower than its current market price of ₹9.61. Such overvaluation could lead to market corrections and affect investor sentiment. Declining Foreign Institutional Investment

There has been a notable decrease in foreign institutional investor (FII) holdings in Vertoz, dropping from 11.39% in June 2024 to 2.94% by March 2025. This reduction may reflect diminishing confidence from international investors, potentially impacting the stock’s stability and attractiveness. High Valuation Ratios

Vertoz’s valuation metrics, such as a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.96 and a Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio of 5.17, are relatively high. These elevated ratios may indicate that the stock is priced above its fundamental value, posing risks if the company’s earnings do not meet market expectations. Limited Analyst Coverage

Currently, there is a lack of analyst coverage and consensus recommendations for Vertoz. The absence of professional analysis can lead to reduced market visibility and may affect investor decision-making due to limited available insights.

