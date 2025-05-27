Share Market Update – Vi Share Price Target 2025

Vi Share Price Target 2025:- Vi, also known as Vodafone Idea, is one of India’s major telecom companies formed after the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. It offers mobile and internet services across the country, serving millions of users. While Vi has faced financial struggles in recent years, it continues to focus on improving its network and expanding 4G and 5G services. The company is also working to raise funds and reduce its debt to stay competitive. Vi Share Price on NSE as of 27 May 2025 is 6.93 INR.

Vi: Current Market Overview

Open: 6.76

High: 7.05

Low: 6.73

Mkt cap: 75.19KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 19.18

52-wk low: 6.46

Vi Share Price Chart

Vi Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vi Share Price Target Years Vi Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vi Share Price Target 2025 January – Vi Share Price Target 2025 February – Vi Share Price Target 2025 March – Vi Share Price Target 2025 April – Vi Share Price Target 2025 May ₹7.40 Vi Share Price Target 2025 June ₹10 Vi Share Price Target 2025 July ₹12 Vi Share Price Target 2025 August ₹14 Vi Share Price Target 2025 September ₹16 Vi Share Price Target 2025 October ₹18 Vi Share Price Target 2025 November ₹19 Vi Share Price Target 2025 December ₹20

Vi Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 25.57%

FII: 6.56%

DII: 3.43%

Public: 64.45%

Key Factors Affecting Vi Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Vodafone Idea (Vi) and its share price target for 2025:

Government Stake Conversion and Financial Relief

The Indian government’s decision to convert ₹36,950 crore of Vi’s dues into equity, increasing its stake to 48.99%, has provided significant financial relief. This move enhances Vi’s liquidity and may improve investor confidence. Capital Expenditure Plans for Network Expansion

Vi has outlined a capital expenditure plan of ₹50,000–55,000 crore over the next three years to upgrade its 4G and 5G networks. Successful execution of this plan is crucial for enhancing service quality and competitiveness. Tariff Hikes and ARPU Growth

Analysts anticipate industry-wide tariff increases of 10–20% by the end of 2025. Vi’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth is considered vital for revenue enhancement, with projections suggesting a rise to ₹200 by FY27. 5G Rollout and Technological Advancements

Vi has launched 5G services in regions like Delhi NCR, aiming to expand across all 17 telecom circles where it holds 5G spectrum by August 2025. This expansion is expected to bolster its market position and attract new subscribers. Strategic Partnerships and Diversification

Vi is exploring partnerships with satellite communication providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, to offer services in underserved areas. Such collaborations could diversify revenue streams and enhance service offerings.

Risks and Challenges for Vi Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) share price target for 2025:

Severe Financial Strain and Insolvency Risk

Vi faces significant financial challenges, with total debt exceeding ₹2 lakh crore. The Supreme Court recently dismissed its plea for a ₹45,000 crore waiver on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, intensifying the financial burden. The company has warned that without substantial funding support, it may not be able to continue operations beyond FY 2025–26. Challenges in Securing Additional Funding

Efforts to raise over ₹22,000 crore in debt financing have been hindered by the company’s financial instability and lack of government support. Banks are hesitant to extend further credit, citing concerns over Vi’s ability to meet its obligations. Declining Subscriber Base

Vi continues to lose subscribers, with a drop from 207.26 million in December 2024 to 205.92 million in January 2025. This decline reflects challenges in retaining customers amid intense competition and service quality issues. Intense Market Competition

The Indian telecom sector is highly competitive, with major players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel aggressively expanding their market share. Vi’s limited resources constrain its ability to compete effectively, impacting its revenue and growth prospects. Regulatory and Legal Hurdles

Vi’s operations are further complicated by regulatory challenges, including the Supreme Court’s rejection of its AGR dues waiver request. Additionally, potential changes in spectrum pricing by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) could affect operational costs.

