Viatris Stock Plummets Over 15% Amid Earnings Miss and FDA Warning

Rosen Law Firm, a worldwide investor rights law firm, has investigated possible securities claims on behalf of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) shareholders following accusations that Viatris may have provided materially false business information to the investing public. If you acquired Viatris shares, you may be eligible for reimbursement without paying any out-of-pocket fees or charges under a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is drafting a class action to recover investment damages.

Viatris released a press statement on February 27, 2025, before the market opened, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The news statement stated that after a “inspection of Viatris’ oral finished dose manufacturing facility in Indore, India, in June 2024, the Company received a warning letter and import alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024.” The import notice applies to 11 actively distributed products, including lenalidomide and everolimus. The announcement also stated that “product continues to be shipped from the Indore facility to markets outside the United States, the Company currently anticipates some impact in other markets, including parts of its ARV business in Emerging Markets and select generic products in Europe.”

The Company expects the negative impact on 2025 total sales and adjusted EBITDA will be around $500 million and $385 million, respectively. On this news, Viatris’ stock price decreased by 15.2% on February 27, 2025.

We advise investors to seek experienced advice with a track record of accomplishment in leadership positions. Businesses that issue notifications often lack similar experience, resources, or significant peer recognition. Many of these businesses do not pursue securities class actions. Make an informed decision when seeking advice. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors worldwide, specializing in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm obtained the largest-ever securities class action settlement over a Chinese company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was ranked first by ISS Securities Class Action Services in terms of securities class action settlements in 2017. Since 2013, the business has consistently been in the top four, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019, the business raised more than $438 million for investors. In 2020, law360 designated founding partner Laurence Rosen a Titan of the Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have received recognition from Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.