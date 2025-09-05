Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target 2025: Can It Bounce From ₹2 Toward ₹4?
Vikas Ecotech Ltd, a specialty chemicals company focused on eco-friendly materials, is trading near ₹2.10 as of September 5, 2025. Analysts expect the stock to remain volatile, with a 2025 price range between ₹1.65 and ₹4.50. Technical charts show support around ₹1.65–₹1.80 and resistance near ₹2.20, making the ₹2.05–₹2.10 zone crucial for the next breakout. While the stock appears undervalued compared to its intrinsic value of ₹4.50, weak short-term momentum and historical volatility pose risks. Investors are watching if Vikas Ecotech can sustain above ₹2 to confirm a recovery path in 2025.
Current Market Snapshot
-
Price today: ~₹2.10 (Sept 5, 2025)
-
52-week range: ₹2.03 – ₹3.83
-
Market cap: ~₹371 crore
-
Sector: Specialty chemicals & eco-friendly materials
2025 Price Target Forecast
-
Bullish case: ₹4.00 – ₹4.50 (based on intrinsic value models)
-
Base case: ₹2.20 – ₹2.50 (short-term resistance levels)
-
Bearish case: ₹1.65 – ₹1.80 (AI models show ~17% downside)
Technical & Valuation Insights
-
Support zone: ₹1.65 – ₹1.80
-
Resistance zone: ₹2.10 – ₹2.22
-
Valuation: Intrinsic value near ₹4.50, ~54% above current price
-
Trend: Weak momentum, but undervaluation gives long-term potential
Growth Drivers & Risks
Upside drivers
-
Growing demand for eco-friendly specialty chemicals
-
Stock trades well below intrinsic value
Risks
-
Weak short-term technicals, risk of drop below ₹2
-
Historically volatile with low investor confidence
If Vikas Ecotech holds above ₹2.10, it could push toward ₹2.50 in 2025, with long-term upside near ₹4.50 if fundamentals improve. A fall below ₹2 may trigger a slide toward ₹1.65.