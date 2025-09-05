Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target 2025: Can It Bounce From ₹2 Toward ₹4?

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Target 2025: Can It Bounce From ₹2 Toward ₹4?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Vikas Ecotech Ltd, a specialty chemicals company focused on eco-friendly materials, is trading near ₹2.10 as of September 5, 2025. Analysts expect the stock to remain volatile, with a 2025 price range between ₹1.65 and ₹4.50. Technical charts show support around ₹1.65–₹1.80 and resistance near ₹2.20, making the ₹2.05–₹2.10 zone crucial for the next breakout. While the stock appears undervalued compared to its intrinsic value of ₹4.50, weak short-term momentum and historical volatility pose risks. Investors are watching if Vikas Ecotech can sustain above ₹2 to confirm a recovery path in 2025.

Current Market Snapshot

  • Price today: ~₹2.10 (Sept 5, 2025)

  • 52-week range: ₹2.03 – ₹3.83

  • Market cap: ~₹371 crore

  • Sector: Specialty chemicals & eco-friendly materials

Vikas Ecotech Share Price Chart

2025 Price Target Forecast

  • Bullish case: ₹4.00 – ₹4.50 (based on intrinsic value models)

  • Base case: ₹2.20 – ₹2.50 (short-term resistance levels)

  • Bearish case: ₹1.65 – ₹1.80 (AI models show ~17% downside)

Technical & Valuation Insights

  • Support zone: ₹1.65 – ₹1.80

  • Resistance zone: ₹2.10 – ₹2.22

  • Valuation: Intrinsic value near ₹4.50, ~54% above current price

  • Trend: Weak momentum, but undervaluation gives long-term potential

Growth Drivers & Risks

Upside drivers

  • Growing demand for eco-friendly specialty chemicals

  • Stock trades well below intrinsic value

Risks

  • Weak short-term technicals, risk of drop below ₹2

  • Historically volatile with low investor confidence

If Vikas Ecotech holds above ₹2.10, it could push toward ₹2.50 in 2025, with long-term upside near ₹4.50 if fundamentals improve. A fall below ₹2 may trigger a slide toward ₹1.65.

