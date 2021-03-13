Virginia weekend weather Updates: warming trend after slushy stormy Thursday

Following a snowy and blustery Thursday, Virginia residents may expect a notable warm-up over the weekend, with sunshine and increasing temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, snow fell Thursday morning, causing hazardous road conditions for the commute. Winds gusted up to 33 mph, making for a blustery day. However, drier weather and sunlight are forecast over the weekend, with temperatures progressively rising. Friday will be windy but sunny, with a high of around 38°F. Winds from the northwest might reach 33 mph, so folks should dress warmly. Friday night will be essentially clear, with a low of about 22°F.

Saturday’s high is 42°F under sunny skies, followed by a partly overcast night with temps dropping to 28°F. Sunday will see more warming, with highs reaching 49°F, providing a respite from the previous chilly snap. The warming trend will continue into next week, with Monday and Tuesday highs in the mid-50s. Residents may expect a generally bright sky, resulting in a pleasant stretch of weather.