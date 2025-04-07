Share Market Update – Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025

Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025:- Visesh Infotecnics Ltd., an IT and telecommunications company, has faced financial challenges, reporting a net loss of ₹0.84 crore and revenues of ₹0.11 crore in Q3 2025. As of April 4, 2025, its share price stood at ₹0.33. Analyst projections suggest a potential increase to ₹0.329 by November 2025. Visesh Infotech Share Price on NSE as of 7 April 2025 is 0.35 INR.

Visesh Infotech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 0.35

High: 0.35

Low: 0.34

Mkt cap: 128KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 0.81

52-wk low: 0.34

Visesh Infotech Share Price Chart

Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Visesh Infotech Share Price Target Years Visesh Infotech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 January – Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 February – Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 March – Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 April ₹0.36 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 May ₹0.40 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹0.45 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹0.45 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹0.50 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹0.60 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹0.70 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹0.80 Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1.00

Visesh Infotech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 1.95%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 98.05%

Key Factors Affecting Visesh Infotech Share Price Growth

Several key factors may influence Visesh Infotecnics Ltd.’s share price growth by 2025:​

Financial Performance: The company’s consistent financial losses, including a net loss of ₹0.84 crore in Q3 2025, may deter investor confidence and impact share price growth. Revenue Generation: With net sales of ₹0.11 crore in Q3 2025, reflecting a 13.29% year-over-year decline, the company’s limited revenue generation poses a challenge to growth. Market Competition: Intense competition in the IT sector, from both organized and unorganized players, affects the company’s market share and profitability. Promoter Holding: A low promoter holding of 1.95% may raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment and influence investor sentiment. Debt Management: While the company has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 7.3%, its low interest coverage ratio indicates potential challenges in meeting debt obligations, impacting financial stability.

Risks and Challenges for Visesh Infotech Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Visesh Infotech’s share price target for 2025:

Weak Financial Health – The company continues to post losses and reports very low revenue, which raises serious concerns about its ability to grow and sustain operations. Low Promoter Holding – With a promoter holding of less than 2%, investor confidence might be affected, as it shows limited stake and possibly lower commitment from the founders or main stakeholders. High Competition in IT Sector – Visesh Infotech operates in a competitive IT space, and without strong innovation or niche offerings, it’s hard to stand out or grow rapidly. Poor Market Sentiment – Trading at a very low share price (₹0.33 as of late 2024), the stock may be seen as highly speculative or risky, limiting investor interest. Lack of Clear Growth Strategy – The absence of clear, future-ready projects or expansion plans makes it difficult to forecast strong performance or share price appreciation by 2025.

