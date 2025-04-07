Share Market Update – Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025:- Visesh Infotecnics Ltd., an IT and telecommunications company, has faced financial challenges, reporting a net loss of ₹0.84 crore and revenues of ₹0.11 crore in Q3 2025. As of April 4, 2025, its share price stood at ₹0.33. Analyst projections suggest a potential increase to ₹0.329 by November 2025. Visesh Infotech Share Price on NSE as of 7 April 2025 is 0.35 INR.
Visesh Infotech Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 0.35
- High: 0.35
- Low: 0.34
- Mkt cap: 128KCr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 0.81
- 52-wk low: 0.34
Visesh Infotech Share Price Chart
Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target Years
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹0.36
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹0.40
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹0.45
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹0.45
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹0.50
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹0.60
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹0.70
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹0.80
|Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1.00
Visesh Infotech Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 1.95%
- FII: 0%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 98.05%
Key Factors Affecting Visesh Infotech Share Price Growth
Several key factors may influence Visesh Infotecnics Ltd.’s share price growth by 2025:
-
Financial Performance: The company’s consistent financial losses, including a net loss of ₹0.84 crore in Q3 2025, may deter investor confidence and impact share price growth.
-
Revenue Generation: With net sales of ₹0.11 crore in Q3 2025, reflecting a 13.29% year-over-year decline, the company’s limited revenue generation poses a challenge to growth.
-
Market Competition: Intense competition in the IT sector, from both organized and unorganized players, affects the company’s market share and profitability.
-
Promoter Holding: A low promoter holding of 1.95% may raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment and influence investor sentiment.
-
Debt Management: While the company has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 7.3%, its low interest coverage ratio indicates potential challenges in meeting debt obligations, impacting financial stability.
Risks and Challenges for Visesh Infotech Share Price
Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Visesh Infotech’s share price target for 2025:
-
Weak Financial Health – The company continues to post losses and reports very low revenue, which raises serious concerns about its ability to grow and sustain operations.
-
Low Promoter Holding – With a promoter holding of less than 2%, investor confidence might be affected, as it shows limited stake and possibly lower commitment from the founders or main stakeholders.
-
High Competition in IT Sector – Visesh Infotech operates in a competitive IT space, and without strong innovation or niche offerings, it’s hard to stand out or grow rapidly.
-
Poor Market Sentiment – Trading at a very low share price (₹0.33 as of late 2024), the stock may be seen as highly speculative or risky, limiting investor interest.
-
Lack of Clear Growth Strategy – The absence of clear, future-ready projects or expansion plans makes it difficult to forecast strong performance or share price appreciation by 2025.
Read Also:- Share Market Update – Praj Industries Share Price Target 2025