Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025:- Vishal Fabrics’ share price target for 2025 will depend on the growth of the textile industry, raw material costs, and market demand. As a leading fabric manufacturer, the company has opportunities in both domestic and international markets. Vishal Fabrics Share Price on BOM as of 26 February 2025 is 27.32 INR.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 27.69

High: 29.69

Low: 27.00

Mkt cap: 539.87Cr

P/E ratio: 21.19

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 42.88

52-wk low: 18.00

Vishal Fabrics Share Price Chart

Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target Years Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 January – Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 February ₹30 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 March ₹32 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 April ₹34 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 May ₹36 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 June ₹38 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 July ₹40 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 August ₹42 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 September ₹44 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 October ₹46 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 November ₹48 Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Vishal Fabrics Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 69%

FII: 3.44%

DII: 0%

Public: 27.56%

Key Factors Affecting Vishal Fabrics Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Vishal Fabrics’ share price target for 2025:

Demand for Textile & Apparel Industry – Growth in the fashion and textile market, both in India and globally, will impact Vishal Fabrics’ sales and profitability. Raw Material Costs – Fluctuations in cotton, dyes, and other raw material prices can affect production costs and overall profit margins. Export & International Market Expansion – The company’s ability to grow in global markets and secure export orders will play a key role in its revenue growth. Government Policies & Incentives – Textile industry subsidies, import-export regulations, and policies like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme can influence the company’s operations. Competition & Market Trends – Rising competition from domestic and international textile manufacturers, along with changing consumer preferences, will affect Vishal Fabrics’ market position.

Risks and Challenges for Vishal Fabrics Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Vishal Fabrics’ share price target in 2025:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices – Rising costs of cotton, dyes, and chemicals can increase production expenses and reduce profit margins. Global & Domestic Market Competition – Intense competition from other textile manufacturers, both in India and internationally, may impact sales and pricing power. Regulatory & Policy Changes – Government regulations, import-export policies, and environmental laws could pose operational challenges and increase compliance costs. Economic Slowdowns & Demand Variations – A slowdown in the textile and apparel industry, both globally and in India, could lead to reduced demand for fabrics, affecting revenue growth. Supply Chain Disruptions – Issues like transportation delays, labor shortages, or disruptions in raw material supply could impact production and delivery timelines.

