Waaree Energies Share Price Target 2025: Can Oversold Charts Signal a Rebound?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER) is currently near ₹2,910, down ~2% today. Technical analysis shows the stock in deeply oversold territory with supportive long-term trend structure. If it stabilizes above ₹2,800–₹2,850, a rebound toward ₹3,200–₹3,400 by late 2025 is plausible.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹2,910 (–2.05%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹1,863 – ₹3,743

  • RSI (14): ~30.8 — deeply oversold

  • Stochastics: ~43 — recovering from oversold

  • MACD: –18.87 — bearish, but due for a crossover

  • Moving Averages: Technical ratings show strong sell on MAs; overall daily summary: Neutral

Waaree Energies Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Major Support: ₹2,800–₹2,850 — aligns with recent lows and pivot analysis

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹3,000 — short-term MA and volume barrier

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base-case: ₹3,200 — bounce from oversold zone

    • Bull-case: ₹3,400 — if momentum indicators turn positive

3. Price Target Outlook for 2025

  • Base-case: ₹3,200 — expected rebound if stock holds above ₹2,800

  • Bull-case: ₹3,400 — achievable if RSI and MACD recover and stock surpasses ₹3,000

  • Bear-case: Below ₹2,800 may open door to ₹2,600–₹2,700

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • MACD remains deeply negative, suggesting trend may extend before reversal

  • Moving average structure shows strong sell bias, supporting potential consolidation

  • Volume confirmation needed to sustain bounce — declining volume on recovery could mislead

5. Trading Strategy Recommendations

  • Entry Zone: ₹2,850–₹2,900 near support

  • Stop-Loss: ₹2,780 — below key support

  • Targets: ₹3,200 → ₹3,400 with positive momentum signals

  • Confirmation tip: Monitor MACD histogram for bullish crossover and rising RSI above 35

