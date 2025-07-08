Waaree Energies Share Price Target 2025: Can Oversold Charts Signal a Rebound?
Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER) is currently near ₹2,910, down ~2% today. Technical analysis shows the stock in deeply oversold territory with supportive long-term trend structure. If it stabilizes above ₹2,800–₹2,850, a rebound toward ₹3,200–₹3,400 by late 2025 is plausible.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
-
Price: ₹2,910 (–2.05%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹1,863 – ₹3,743
-
RSI (14): ~30.8 — deeply oversold
-
Stochastics: ~43 — recovering from oversold
-
MACD: –18.87 — bearish, but due for a crossover
-
Moving Averages: Technical ratings show strong sell on MAs; overall daily summary: Neutral
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Major Support: ₹2,800–₹2,850 — aligns with recent lows and pivot analysis
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹3,000 — short-term MA and volume barrier
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base-case: ₹3,200 — bounce from oversold zone
-
Bull-case: ₹3,400 — if momentum indicators turn positive
-
3. Price Target Outlook for 2025
-
Base-case: ₹3,200 — expected rebound if stock holds above ₹2,800
-
Bull-case: ₹3,400 — achievable if RSI and MACD recover and stock surpasses ₹3,000
-
Bear-case: Below ₹2,800 may open door to ₹2,600–₹2,700
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
MACD remains deeply negative, suggesting trend may extend before reversal
-
Moving average structure shows strong sell bias, supporting potential consolidation
-
Volume confirmation needed to sustain bounce — declining volume on recovery could mislead
5. Trading Strategy Recommendations
-
Entry Zone: ₹2,850–₹2,900 near support
-
Stop-Loss: ₹2,780 — below key support
-
Targets: ₹3,200 → ₹3,400 with positive momentum signals
-
Confirmation tip: Monitor MACD histogram for bullish crossover and rising RSI above 35