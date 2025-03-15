Wall Street Battered Again by Trump Chaos as New Winners

Wall Street Battered Again by Trump Chaos as New Winners Emerge

ByMeena Sivarajan

For now, the worldwide orientation is wise. US equities and bonds have recently experienced an average daily movement that has not been witnessed since the turbulent days of the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting campaign.

Ben Inker has been waiting for this market. Inker is part of a group of investors profiting from this year’s volatility spiral as Wall Street rebels against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, with stocks down almost 2% this week despite Friday’s significant rally.

Due to excessive wagers on inexpensive shares and stocks from Japan to Europe, the longtime critic of the US bull run is currently sitting on a 4% return in his benchmark portfolio, outperforming most of his peers. For now, the worldwide orientation is wise. US equities and bonds have recently experienced an average daily movement that has not been witnessed since the turbulent days of the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting campaign.

In an interview following the more than $5 trillion equities meltdown, 54-year-old Mayo Van Otterloo, co-head of asset allocation at Grantham, stated, “This does feel pretty violent, mostly because the market had been pretty tame for a couple of years.” “I understand what the market is doing very well.”

The Boston-based manager is profiting from markets previously thought to be immune to worries about concentration and skyrocketing values due to the trade war. Retirement accounts, hedge funds, and retail speculators have all suffered, even on Friday when the S&P 500 had its most significant recovery from a seven-month slump. However, it has been a market to enjoy for longtime doubters of the tech-driven boom, such as Inker’s counterparts in value investing and foreign stocks.

Wall Street is known for its wild rides. However, market experts are struck by how special this time seems. One factor that accounts for a large portion of trade activity is Donald Trump.

Indeed, at least from the perspective of a new president, Trump’s early days in office had a significant influence on the market. The US market recently saw its worst start for a new administration since the global financial crisis amid growing anxiety over tariff threats and federal layoffs. Since Richard Nixon started his second administration in 1973, the dollar has been on track to suffer its most significant post-inauguration decline.

It contributed to another brutal week for assets, with the S&P 500 culminating in a 10% decline in only 16 sessions on Thursday before rising on Friday. As junk bond spreads expanded, credit markets also began to validate the growth anxiety. The US dollar suffered for the second week, increasing its March loss to 2.5 percent.

Citigroup Inc. offers another perspective on the gyrations. Its global risk indicator, which looks at the estimated volatility of 22 cross-asset exchange-traded funds, is at its highest since 2022.

A few weeks ago, it was a different story. Bitcoin was above $100,000, junk bond spreads were the narrowest since 2007, and stocks set record after record. Seven stocks accounted for around one-third of the S&P 500, an unprecedented concentration.

Regardless of the cause, many Wall Street critics believe that excesses like those should be undone. For Jeff Muhlenkamp, whose $230 million Muhlenkamp Fund has defied the general market trend to squeeze out a profit this year, the risk-off retreat also seems like an opportunity. He is trying to find deals in the chemical and chip manufacturing industries.

According to Muhlenkamp, Trump inherited one of the most expensive stock markets in history, with the S&P 500 trading at 27 times reported profits in January. When doubts began to swirl around the president’s policy agenda, and China began to challenge America’s hegemony in artificial intelligence, he saw it as a company ready to be sold.

According to Muhlenkamp, “all this uncertainty will make people nervous because the market was costly anyway.” They will thus take a slight step back. They have less leverage now than they did before. And that’s good for you.

It will also be remembered as a week when cautious traders once more sought refuge in safe havens like government bonds and gold. Since Trump’s inauguration in January, the price of gold has increased by 10%, the strongest start to a presidential cycle since Jimmy Carter’s tenure in 1977. Over the period, Treasuries have been up 2.5%, a gain not seen since Bill Clinton in 1993 at this point in a cycle.

Market observers have been anticipating a so-called “Trump put,” in which the president steps in to stop more losses or reduce volatility, for weeks due to the volatility’s tenacity. However, sentiment is still weak at the moment, and trust in the oligarchy of US digital companies is being put to the test.

Fans of overseas equities, which have lagged behind the blazing Magnificent 7 for over ten years, will benefit significantly from this. Jitania Kandhari is one of the people at Morgan Stanley Investment Management who is finally reaping the rewards of a rotation out of that group.

The solutions and multi-asset department deputy CIO, who co-oversees the Passport Overseas Equity Portfolio, stated, “US concentration was up, valuations were extended.” “I thought you might need a correction.”

Similar Posts

Sebi issues warning to JM Financial over regulatory non-compliance: Know More Here

SEBI issues warning to JM Financial over regulatory non-compliance: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to JM Financial for regulatory non-compliance during its client Western Carrier’s initial public offering (IPO). The investment banking firm’s shares fell 2.3% to settle at Rs 129.90 on the NSE after it informed the stock exchanges about the SEBI letter on Friday….

Hong Kong Opens Third Airport Runway With Marginal Gain in Landing Slots

Hong Kong Opens Third Airport Runway With Marginal Gain in Landing Slots

ByKaushiki

Although the third airport runway in Hong Kong officially opens for business on Thursday, there won’t be much more flight capacity for at least a year. Documents released by the city’s Civil Aviation Department indicate that aircraft travel will only increase by 4% during the subsequent summer season, which runs from March to October 2025….

US markets flat; S&P 500 up 0.08%, Dow Jones down 0.25%

US Markets Flat; S&P 500 Up 0.08%, Dow Jones Down 0.25%

ByMeena Sivarajan

US stocks were somewhat higher during the mid-trading session; the S&P 500 was up 0.08 percent at 6133.82. At 14:01 ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.25 percent at 44,445.35. According to meeting minutes made public on Wednesday, Federal Reserve officials voiced worries about President Donald Trump’s tariffs affecting decreasing interest rates. They agreed that…

Shriram Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates PAT, NII may see healthy growth

Shriram Finance Q3 Results 2025 Updates: Healthy Growth May be Observed in NII

ByMeena Sivarajan

On Friday, January 24, 2024, Shriram Finance, a component of the Nifty50, is expected to report its December quarter earnings. According to Zee Business Research, the company’s net profit for the review quarter is expected to increase 15.8% year over year to Rs 2,105 crore from Rs 1,818 crore in the same time last year….

US bond yield slide hits dollar

Morning Bid: Bond rates fall as US GDP worries and Tech Collapse Escalate

ByJammuna

Is the US economy starting to turn over? The combination of recent data disappointments, rising trade tensions, and sharp asset market movements implies that investors are beginning to consider such a scenario. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the economy may be more “brittle” beneath the surface than headline figures suggest. If this…

Rupiah Slumps on Scaled-Back Tax Hike Even as Finance Chief Downplays Deficit: Know More Here

Rupiah Slumps on Scaled-Back Tax Hike Even as Finance Chief Downplays Deficit: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

The unexpected decision by President Prabowo Subianto to reduce a tax hike caused the Indonesian rupiah to fall by almost 1%, and the finance minister had to downplay worries about the nation’s financial stability. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated Thursday at a ceremony commemorating the first day of stock trading in 2025 that the…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *