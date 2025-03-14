Wall Street Reacts: Why Intel’s Stock Just Jumped on This Game-Changing News

Intel’s stock saw a major boost after reports surfaced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is in talks with Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm about a potential joint venture to take over Intel’s struggling foundry business. This deal could be a game-changer for Intel, which has faced increasing pressure to keep up with global semiconductor leaders.

What’s Behind the Surge?

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has reportedly approached major U.S. chip companies—including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom—with the idea of forming a consortium that would take over Intel’s foundry operations. Sources say Qualcomm has also been pitched as a potential partner in this deal.

While the specifics are still being discussed, the idea is that TSMC would oversee operations while holding an ownership stake below 50%, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Stock Market Reaction

Investors reacted positively to the news, sending Intel’s stock up 5.5% to $20.80 per share. However, despite this recent jump, Intel’s stock remains down 1.35% for the year, reflecting ongoing struggles in the business.

Intel’s Foundry Struggles and Why This Deal Matters

Intel’s efforts to establish itself as a dominant chip manufacturer for external clients have fallen short of expectations. The company has faced financial losses, stiff competition from TSMC and Samsung, and delays in manufacturing advancements. In 2024, Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion, further raising concerns about its long-term competitiveness.

With the semiconductor industry being a key area of geopolitical and economic importance, this joint venture could help Intel regain its footing while also aligning with U.S. government initiatives to boost domestic chip production.

Challenges Ahead

While the potential partnership could help Intel turn its fortunes around, there are still many hurdles to overcome:

Regulatory approvals: Given the national security concerns surrounding semiconductor production, any deal would likely face intense scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

Manufacturing integration: Intel’s foundry operations differ significantly from TSMC’s, making it a complex task to align processes and technologies.

Corporate dynamics: Bringing together companies that are fierce competitors in the chip space could lead to conflicts over priorities and decision-making.

What’s Next?

This deal is still in early discussions, but if it moves forward, it could mark a pivotal moment for Intel and the broader semiconductor industry. The potential partnership with TSMC, Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm would not only reshape Intel’s business but also strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain.

For now, investors and industry experts will be watching closely to see how negotiations unfold—and whether this could be the turning point Intel desperately needs.